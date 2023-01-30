County tax collector changing to new system
BROOKSVILLE – Starting Monday, Jan 30, the Hernando County Tax Collector will be using a new property tax program called Taxsys.
To make this transition successful, there will be a few interruptions in service during the install:
- Beginning Monday, Jan. 23 at 11 p.m. and ending Monday, Jan. 30, at 8 a.m., the Tax Collector’s online payment hub will be inactive.
- On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the property tax department only will be closed in each office.
- On Thursday, Jan. 26, and Friday, Jan. 27, the property tax department in each office will collect payments and post the payment, as soon as possible.
For additional information, contact the Hernando County Tax Collector’s office at 352-754-4180, prompt #2, or email tc@hernandocounty.us.
City has board vacancies
BROOKSVILLE – The city is accepting applications from individuals interested in volunteering their time to serve as a member of the following advisory boards or commissions:
• Brooksville Housing Authority — Available now, unexpired four-year term as alternate through December 31, 2025. Available May 2023, one full-time position for 4-year term of office through May 31, 2027.
• Brooksville Cemetery Advisory Committee —Available now, city resident or someone with documented tie to cemetery, unexpired four-year term through Dec. 31, 2026.
Resumes alone will not be accepted. An application form may be obtained from the office of the City Clerk or on the city of Brooksville website and must be completed and returned to the City Clerk’s Office at 201 Howell Ave.
All applicants for these volunteer positions must be registered voters in Florida. A background check will be required on any applicant. For more information, visit http://www.cityofbrooksville.us or contact the City Clerk’s Office with any questions at 352-540-3810.
Applications for Volunteer Advisory Boards can be found at https://www.cityofbrooksville.us/DocumentCenter/View/115.
Francisque achieves certification
Advanced Cancer Treatment Centers announces that medical oncologist Frantz Francisque, M.D., has been granted certification in both hematology and medical oncology by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
In awarding Francisque’s certification, Richard J. Baron, M.D., president and chief executive of the American Board of Internal Medicine, stated, “Your accomplishment demonstrates to your patients and peers that you have the knowledge, skills, and attitude essential for excellent patient care. You should be proud.”
Francisque came to Advanced Cancer Treatment Centers directly from completing fellowship training in hematology and oncology at the University of Colorado in Denver. He completed his internal medicine residency at Presence St. Joseph Hospital in Chicago, and he did an additional one-year residency at Haiti State University Hospital in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti. He received his medical degree from the State University School of Medicine and Pharmacy in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti, in 2008.
Harvest Time Church gets grant
The city of Brooksville Community Redevelopment Agency executive review committee awarded a property improvement matching grant on Jan. 13 to Pastor Christopher Gosselin of Harvest Time Hernando Church, 504 E Jefferson St., Brooksville.
The grant award of $1,100 is replacing an existing sign.
All properties located in the Brooksville CRA district are eligible for this improvement matching grant program. The area includes properties that front along portions of Main Street, Liberty Street, Broad Street, Jefferson Street, Fort Dade Avenue and Saxon Avenue. A map of the CRA area and a copy of the grant application are available on the city’s website at www.cityofbrooksville.us, or at the Community Development Department, 201 Howell Ave., Brooksville.
For further information on the CRA grant program, call David Hainley, CRA Executive Director, Community Development Department, at 352-540-3810.
Brookridge dance scheduled
A “Mardi Gras” dance will be held on Feb. 4 at the Brookridge clubhouse. Bruce Cole will be performing from 7 to 10 p.m.
The “Luck of the Irish” dance will be March 4 from 7 to 10 p.m. Mark Raisch will be performing with dance music from the 1950s to the 1980s.
The events are casual dress, BYOB, coffee provided, bring your own snacks. If you bring your own ice bucket a committee member will fill it with ice for you. We can no longer provide ice buckets at each table.
Tickets will be available at the door for $7 each. Call to reserve your seats in advance, with limited availability. Tickets for the 2023-2024 dance season will go on sale in March. Dances are held on the first Saturday of each month.
There are special packages available for snowbirds who don’t need summer dance tickets.
The dance on April 1 will feature “Happy Days” performing with a surprise special guest. For more information, contact Patty at 317-440-6586 or brookridgesocialdance@gmail.com.
Pattermann gets Oak Hill post
HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital has announced the appointment of Bethany Pattermann, RRT, as respiratory therapy director.
Pattermann previously served in several leadership roles at HCA Florida Trinity Hospital including team lead and manager of respiratory, transport and sleep lab. She earned her MBA from Western Governor’s University and completed her bachelor’s degree in health services administration at St. Petersburg College.
Pattermann is a registered respiratory therapist who holds certifications in Advanced Clinical Life Support, Basic Life Support, National Resuscitation Program, Pediatric Advanced Life Support and FEMA emergency management.
Meal site opens in Masaryktown
The Mid Florida Community Services Inc. Senior Services Program, in conjunction with Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, is opening a congregate meal site in Masaryktown. The site will be Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, at 1214 Broad St.
The new congregate meal site will open on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 9 a.m. After the grand opening, the site’s hours of operation will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays. This service is available to Hernando County adults only ages 60 years and older, and offered at no cost.
Individuals who wish to utilize this meal site must have a completed assessment on file before attending. The assessments will be conducted by members of Mid Florida Community Services’ Senior Services team and can be scheduled by calling 352-796-1426.
Mid Florida Community Services Inc. has other Hernando County meal sites at the Jerome Brown Community Center, 99 Jerome Brown Place, Brooksville, and at Greater Hope Church, 1423 Kass Circle, Spring Hill.
For more information or to sign up to participate, call 352-796-1426.
County gets ‘Septic to Sewer’ grant
BROOKSVILLE — A grant of more than $12 million from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection will be used to convert nearly 400 homes in Spring Hill from septic to sewer, the county said in a press release on Jan. 3.
The County Commission accepted the grant at its Aug. 23 meeting.
The conversion from septic to sewer will help to reduce the negative impacts of nitrogen pollution in the water.
The high levels of nitrates affect the Weeki Wachee Springs. The excess levels of nitrates cause an imbalance which leads to a growth of algae in the water. As a result, this can negatively impact the environment and can cause concern for public health, create foul beaches, inhibit navigation through the water, and reduce the aesthetic value of the resources.
For additional information, visit https://tinyurl.com/ukxz67pn.
Terlep Chiropractic thanks community
SPRING HILL — Terlep Chiropractic’s 10th Annual Toys for Tots event was a huge success. The event was held on Dec. 3.
More than 500 toys (worth $20 each) were collected for Hernando County children. Hundreds of families enjoyed free tacos, games, train rides, shaved ice, prizes, and photos with Santa Claus. Some other famous visitors included Spider Man, The Grinch, Winter Fairy, Elsa, Darth Vader and Olaf the snowman.
Thirty-seven new patients received free chiropractic treatment for their donation of toys. Terlep Chiropractic has given back to the Hernando County community for over 33 years.
Foundation is seeking donations
The Nature Coast Community Services Foundation serves the homeless of Hernando with food, clothing, shoes, jobs, IDs, food stamps, spaying and neutering pets, transportation and more.
The foundation urgently needs donations of non-perishable foods, clean gallon jugs, camping equipment and winter clothing. If you have an RV or property you have been unable to sell, donating it would let you take the value as a tax deduction. If you have vacant storage space such an unused barn or garage in the Brooksville/Spring Hill area, you can deduct the value of its rental.
NCCSF is a 501(c)(3) organization and all donations are tax deductible. For more information, to schedule a pickup or to make a donation, call Ellen at 352-600-9555.
Youth orchestra needs instruments
Hernando Youth Orchestra is collecting musical instruments for young musicians who need them.
If you have an instrument that you no longer use, we have somebody who needs it. Call 352-600-9555 and we’ll pick up your instrument, repair or refurbish it, and give it to someone who will use it to make music again. We play classical music and give several concerts throughout the year. The Hernando Youth Orchestra is a 501(c)(3) organization and all donations are tax deductible. For more information, go to www.HernandoYouthOrchestra.org.
