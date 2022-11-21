Terlep Chiropractic to hold benefit
SPRING HILL — Terlep Chiropractic will hold a community appreciation day on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to benefit Toys for Tots. All toy donations will be given to local families in need.
This annual event will be held at the clinic’s location at 8466 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill. The public is encouraged to bring unwrapped toy donations for Toys for Tots and participate in a wide variety of activities.
For existing patients who bring unwrapped toy donations, they will receive a voucher for hydrotherapy massage and chiropractic adjustment. New patients will receive a complimentary X-ray, consultation and exam history.
There will be free photos with Santa, Cali Street tacos, inflatable games, shaved ice, face painting, train rides and raffle prizes.
All toys will benefit children in Hernando County.
For more information, call 352-666-2222 and ask for Danny.
Garrity promoted at Oak Hill
HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital has promoted Sydney Garrity to director of emergency services.
She previously served as the night manager of the emergency room, after rising through the ranks as a clinical bedside nurse and clinical nurse coordinator. Prior to joining Oak Hill Hospital, her nursing experience included acute care rehabilitation and case management.
She earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing from Western Governors University and attended Rasmussen College and Pasco-Hernando State College. Garrity also achieved board certification in emergency nursing, which is an additional specialty certification.
County Thanksgiving closures
BROOKSVILLE -— The following Hernando County offices/services will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of Thanksgiving:
• All Hernando County Government offices
• Animal Services
• Library Services
• Hernando County Transit will not be providing service on Thursday, Nov. 24. Services will be provided as normal on Friday, Nov. 25.
• Hernando County Animal Services will resume normal operations on Saturday, Nov. 26.
All branches of the public library system will resume normal operating hours after the Thanksgiving holiday. The East Hernando Branch and Spring Hill Branch will reopen Saturday, Nov. 26, and the Main Branch and West Hernando Branch will reopen Monday, Nov. 28.
All Hernando County Solid Waste facilities will be closed and there will be no trash or recycling pickup on Thursday, Nov. 24.
Trash and recycling will be picked up on the next regularly scheduled service date as follows:
• Thanksgiving trash will be picked up on Monday, Nov. 28,
• Thanksgiving recycling and yard waste will be picked up on Thursday, Dec. 1.
Post-holiday trash tips
Due to the increased volume of trash and recycling following a holiday, Republic Services will be working extra hard to ensure that all customers are picked up. Follow the guidelines below and expect the following conditions to occur:
• Trash pickup is still limited to only blue cart contents with the lid closed and properly placed with no obstructions. Trash placed outside the blue cart and overfull carts will not be collected. See drop off options below for excess trash disposal or sign up for curbside recycling to divert recycling material away from your trash container.
• Your trash or recycling may be picked up earlier or later than the usual time (set at the curb before 6 a.m.).
• Extra trucks may be working in your neighborhood and may be of a different type than usual. Make sure the cart is properly placed with the arrows facing the street, five feet from any objects and with no overhead obstructions. Following these guidelines allows for any type of truck to collect your material.
• Trucks may run late into the evening beyond normal work hours.
• Holiday trash and recycling pickup may be delayed; in this event, this will also delay normal trash and recycling pickups for the remainder of the week. Any missed pickups will be completed the next business day. Please wait to report a missed pickup until 10 a.m. the next morning.
All Hernando County Solid Waste facilities will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. However, these facilities will be open during normal business hours the remainder of the week for residents wishing to dispose of excess trash, recycling or yard waste.
Contact Republic Services at 352-540-6457 or visit www.HernandoCounty.us/SolidWaste for more information.
Grief and bereavement group to meet
BROOKSVILLE — HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and HPH Hospice will hold a community grief and bereavement support group on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Nature Coast Medical Pavilion Conference Room, 11371 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville (two-story building), located on the hospital's campus.
This support group provides a safe space for family and friends to work through the emotional and mental challenges of coping with loss. Bereavement specialists from HPH Hospice will help provide a safe space to share experiences, ask questions, and build a network of support through the grieving experience.
Light refreshments will be available. RSVP by calling 352-597-6333.
Oak Hill Hospital promotes Morron
HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital has promoted Meagan Morron to director of a medical-surgical nursing unit.
Morron previously served as manager and interim director of a medical-surgical unit, nursing float pool, patient safety attendants and telemetry monitoring. She is currently enrolled in the master of science in nursing program at Western Governor University, where she earned her bachelor of science in nursing. Morron has also received her specialty board certification in medical surgical nursing.
Artists sought for Art on Fire program
BROOKSVILLE — Brooksville Gallery 201 coordinator Pedram Moghaddam has announced a “Call to Artists” for the Brooksville Fire Department’s upcoming Art on Fire program, a collaborative effort along with the Hernando County Fine Arts Council.
Program organizers are looking for artists to contribute their talents to the city and the Brooksville Fire Department. Interested artists (no residency requirements) will be permitted to “adopt” select fire hydrants within the corporate limits of Brooksville and create artistic designs for each.
Interested parties can participate by completing the application with a design proposal, choosing their preferred select hydrant location, completing the waiver and submitting the forms to the city of Brooksville. No more than three designs per artist. All design applications will be reviewed and the selected applicants will be contact by the City of Brooksville.
Artists are welcome to use stencils, air brush with masking tape, or freehand but only paint may be used, and there are several paint types from which to choose. Artists must bring their own art supplies and paint.
All hydrants must be completed by Jan. 4, 2023, and QR codes will be displayed to provide further information on each artist.
Entry forms can be found on the city website at https://www.cityofbrooksville.us/275/2232/Brooksville-Gallery-201.
Reach out to Guardian ad Litem program
For children involved in the Florida dependency court and child welfare systems, Thanksgiving is a painful reminder that instead of sitting next to mom and dad, they are sitting at a table occupied by strangers or, at best, willing relatives.
For many of these children, the one bright spot in their lives is the presence of a volunteer who has taken an oath to help them overcome their tragic circumstances. Their Guardian ad Litem volunteer is trained and works with child welfare professionals and a Guardian ad Litem attorney, advocating in court for the child’s best interests. The volunteer is focused solely on achieving the goals necessary to provide the child with stability and placement in a loving home where the child can thrive with adults who are willing and capable of providing positive parenting.
Reach out to your community Guardian ad Litem Office at 352-812-6971 or www.guardianadlitem.org to learn more about our current volunteering, employment and available pro bono opportunities.
Restaurant fights Alzheimer’s
Blaine McDaniel is a Jimmy John’s restaurant owner in Brooksville whose family has been impacted by Alzheimer’s disease, and he is using his business to give back.
Throughout November as part of National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, McDaniel is donating a portion of his restaurant’s Friday delivery sales to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America to support programs and services for other families who have been affected by Alzheimer’s disease.
Both of his grandmothers died after battling Alzheimer’s disease, so this is a cause that is very personal to him.
“Seeing a loved one’s mind deteriorate from this disease is heartbreaking. My grandmothers loved their grandkids very much and they will never be able to meet my kids,” Blaine said. “Both of them never drank, smoked, or did anything to harm their bodies but were taken way too early. I am finally at a point in my life where I am in the position to be able to give back, so this was an easy decision for me.”
Individuals wishing to join McDaniel in supporting the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America and the fight against Alzheimer’s can do so by visiting www.alzfdn.org or calling 866-232-8484.
