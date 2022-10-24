County gets AA- bond rating
BROOKSVILLE — S&P Global Ratings has given a rating of AA- for the county’s upcoming debt issuance of Non-Ad Valorem Revenue Bonds, Series 2022.
This rating is consistent with the upgraded general obligation rating from ‘A+’ to ‘AA-’ received in July 2022 and is the result of Hernando County’s improved general fund balance and improved financial management in the recent years. S&P Global Ratings confirmed that Hernando County is in a good financial position as they are going to the market.
S&P Global Ratings decision reflects its view of the county's:
• Growing economy, with access to the Tampa metropolitan statistical area (MSA)
• Changes to financial management policies and practices, which have yielded positive fiscal results, and a strong institutional framework
• Strengthened financial profile, with a material increase in available fund balance and maintenance of strong liquidity, and
• Manageable debt burden.
‘Tuck Everlasting’ cast announced
BROOKSVILLE — The Live Oak Theatre Company has announced the cast of its new production, “Tuck Everlasting.”
“Tuck Everlasting” will be performed Nov. 4, 6, 11-13 and 18-20 at the Carol and Frank Morsani Center for the Arts, 21030 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville.
The cast includes Evelyn Mitten as Winnie Foster, Truman Rossiter as Jesse Tuck, Abigail DePriest as Mae Tuck, Micah Rossiter as Miles Tuck and Leif Rasmussen as Angus Tuck.
Caleb Gunn, Cam Kennedy, Titus Richards, Ross Copeland, Ava McCoy, Kaylee Umstead, Amber Marino and Quincee Willis also are in the cast.
The dance ensemble has Alannah Allocco, Amber Marino, Madison Frassrand, Reese Monroe, Rachel George, Adelle Richards, Caitee Grace Gunn, Titus Richards, Jase Ivie, Zeke Richards, Cam Kennedy, Leah Robitaille, Remi Lay and Bella Rossiter.
The chorus ensemble is Natasha Berard, Nina McKissock, Leah Bolster, Jasper Monroe, Elyssa DePriest, Sarah Nguyen, Emily Ginther, Elli Noll, Kealy Hunter, Tatiana Peach, Katie Johnson, Molly Pianin, Noah King,Mia Quillen, Addie Ladouceur, Laurel Rasmussen, Cappy Lay, Samantha Sanborn, Eleana Lipidarov,Adah Stephens, Ava McCoy, Kaylee Umstead, Ava McKissock, Rowan Wilson and Cecilia McKissock.
The Acorn Theatre production is sponsored by the Brooksville Kiwanis Foundation. Music sponsor is Redmile Appraisals.
Advanced seats are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 13 and under, when accompanied by an adult. Advanced prices are available up to approximately 24 hours before each performance. Twenty-four hours prior to showtime ticket prices increase to $25 for adults and $15 for children with an accompanying adult. To purchase tickets, go to https://liveoaktheatre.square.site/, email boxoffice@liveoaktheatre.org or call 352-593-0027.
Live Oak gets new instructor
Live Oak Theatre and Conservatory has expanded its vocal performance program to include Gwyneth Mitten as voice instructor. Opportunities are once again available for students who wish to take private lessons in voice.
“Thirteen years of cultivating young performers have resulted in our ability to grow our own instructors,” said Vince Vanni, VP and marketing director.
Mitten has been performing at Live Oak Theatre since she was 11. Local audiences have applauded her in such roles as Anne in “Anne of Avonlea,” Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz,” Ariel in “The Little Mermaid,” and most recently as the lead role of Katherine in “Newsies.”
She is pursuing a vocal performance degree at the University of South Florida.
Awaken Florida fest coming
Leading Indian performing arts and entertainment company Teamwork Arts, in partnership with EliteCare Health Centers, announces Awaken Florida, a festival of mind, body and soul scheduled to be held November 5-6 at the Wellcome OM Integral Healing and Education Center in Spring Hill.
The festival will endeavor to help people seek holistic healing and inner peace, focusing on mental, physical and emotional well-being. It will be open, accessible and inclusive, and will showcase music, conversations, wellness, food traditions, workshops and more. Awaken Florida believes in the power of wellness that not only empowers us but creates deep bonds within communities.
Wellness practices, inspired by age-old traditions which are often overlooked in the urgency of our immediate lives, balance the physical with the mental. For more information, visit www.awakenflorida.org.
Throws benefit sheriff’s charity
Hernando County Sheriff's Charities is conducting a fundraiser, selling extra-large tapestry throws (blankets). The throws have a background design of the thin blue line flag with the Hernando County Sheriff's star in the middle.
The throws are very high quality and will last a long time. They are very large 50 inches by 68 inches and very warm.
Also, you can have your throw personalized if you’d like.
Personalization will appear below "Hernando County Sheriff's Office." No commas or apostrophes. Throws are $40 each and personalization is $2 per line. Payment will be collected at the time of the order.
If you would like to place an order, send an email to pio@hernandosheriff.org with the following information:
• Name/address/telephone number
• Number of throws you want to order
• Personalization (add $2 per line).
In order to guarantee delivery by Christmas, orders must be placed no later than Oct. 24.
Advisory boards need volunteers
The city is looking for people who want to serve the community as volunteers on some of its advisory boards.
• Cemetery Advisory Committee: One full-time position for four-year term of office through Dec. 31, 2026.
• Beautification Board: One full-time position for an unexpired four-year term of office through Dec. 31. One full-time position for a four-year term through Dec. 31, 2026.
• Great Brooksvillian Screening Committee: Five full time positions for a one-year term of office through Dec. 31, 2023.
• Parks and Recreation Advisory Board: One full-time position for a four-year term of office through Dec. 31, 2026. One full-time alternate position for a four-year term of office through Dec. 31, 2026.
Resumes alone will not be accepted. All applicants for these volunteer positions must be registered voters in the State of Florida. A background check will be required on any applicant.
For more information, visit the website http://www.cityofbrooksville.us or call the city of Brooksville at 352-540-3810.
Turkey Bowl is Nov. 10
Hernando County Sheriff’s Office deputies will play the Hernando High School football team in a game of flag football at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 10. This event will benefit local families with food baskets just in time for Thanksgiving.
Bring a canned food item, or non-perishable food item(s) as your entry to this fun event. Vouchers for turkeys and hams also will be accepted.
The game will be played at the Hernando High School football stadium.
Grief support offered
BROOKSVILLE — HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and HPH Hospice will hold a community Grief and Bereavement Support Group on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Nature Coast Medical Pavilion Conference Room, 11371 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville, located on the hospital's campus.
This support group provides a safe space for family and friends to work through the emotional and mental challenges of coping with loss. Bereavement specialists from HPH Hospice will help provide a safe space to share experiences, ask questions, and build a network of support through the grieving experience.
Light refreshments will be available. RSVP by calling 352-597-6333.
Hospital hosts tobacco quit class
BROOKSVILLE— HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital will host a free Tools to Quit Tobacco class for the community on Wednesday, Nov. 16, provided by the Gulfcoast North AHEC Inc. The class will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital’s campus in the two-story Nature Coast Medical Pavilion Conference Room at 11371 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville.
Classes also will be held at the same time on Nov. 16 and Dec. 21.
For more information, contact Sheena Thompson, lead tobacco treatment specialist of the Tobacco Free Florida AHEC Cessation Program for Gulfcoast North AHEC Inc. at 813-929-1000 or sthompson@gnahec.org.
Sierra Club meets
The next virtual meetup on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 7 to 8 p.m. will have Climate Central’s Peter Girard speaking about climate change, with an emphasis on sea level rise.
Peter will focus his presentation on the risks to our local coastline, talk about the science and assumptions used to predict those impacts, and explain some of the changes we should expect as the seas rise.
Register in advance for this Zoom meeting at: https://tinyurl.com/5hys9zdy.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
For more information, contact adventurecoast@florida.sierraclub.org or call 352-277-3330.
Brooksville man wins $1 million in scratch-off game
James Martin, 55, of Brooksville, has claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game, Florida lottery officials announced. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
Martin purchased his winning ticket from Rebel, 75 Broad St., in Brooksville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million — the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game — and the best odds to become an instant millionaire. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.
Temple to host holiday bazaar
SPRING HILL — Temple Beth David, 13158 Antelope Road, Spring Hill, will hold its annual Holiday Bazaar on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The bazaar will celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa with vendors, a food court, fresh produce, bakery goods and holiday gifts.
Parking and admission are free.
CRA awards grant to business
The city of Brooksville Community Redevelopment Agency Executive Review Committee has awarded a property improvement matching grant to Weeks Hardware Properties, LLC, 115 N. Main St., Brooksville.
The grant award of $20,000 is for exterior renovation, replacing windows and painting exterior.
All properties located in the Brooksville CRA district are eligible for this improvement matching grant program. The area includes properties that front along portions of Main Street, Liberty Street, Broad Street, Jefferson Street, Fort Dade Avenue and Saxon Avenue.
A map of the CRA area and a copy of the grant application are available on the city’s website at www.cityofbrooksville.us, or at the Community Development Department, 201 Howell Ave., Brooksville.
For more information on the CRA grant program, call David Hainley, CRA Executive Director, Community Development Department, at 352-540-3810.
Epic opens in St. Petersburg
Epic Health and Fitness, one of Florida’s fastest growing gym franchises, unveiled its newest location Monday, Oct. 17, at 10410 Roosevelt Blvd. N. in St. Petersburg.
The location is the company’s largest facility, offering a kid’s club, smoothie bar, turfed functional fitness area, small group personal training, boot camps and fun fitness classes along with their brand of high quality and unique equipment.
“It’s very exciting to open the doors at not only a new location, but also in a new county,” said co-founder Kelly Unger. “I myself am from Pinellas County, so I’m very excited to start growing in this area and we’re hopeful to continue expanding here. We can’t wait to meet new members and provide our resources to those in the area who are ready to pursue their health and fitness goals.”
“While we have several new franchise locations in the works, the opportunity for this St. Petersburg facility was one we couldn’t let pass by,” said co-founder and chief executive Ryan Unger. “We’re grateful to have the opportunity to expand into this new region and we are excited to share what else is in store for the brand.”
Oak Hill welcomes Iams, Heath
HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital has hired Trudy Iams, MPH, BSN, RN as vice president of quality.
Iams has more than 35 years of experience in healthcare. She is a veteran of the Navy.
Oak Hill Hospital also welcomed back Marcie Heath as controller.
Equipment needed for homeless
Nature Coast Community Services Foundation needs non-perishable food, clean gallon jugs, shoes, clothing and camping equipment for homeless people. The group also needs bicycles and bike parts to be reconditioned for those who need them.
If you have a RV or property you have been unable to sell, donating yours would let you take the value as a tax deduction. NCCSF is a 501(c)3 organization and all donations are tax deductible. For more information, to schedule a pickup, or to donate storage space in the Brooksville/Spring Hill area, call 352-600-9555.
Huey Magoo’s open in Brooksville
Huey Magoo’s has opened a new franchise store in Brooksville at 12380 Cortez Blvd.
Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. The restaurants are known for their grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps.
Hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. (lobby) and 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. (drive-thru).
Brookridge dance is Nov. 5
The “Thanking Our Veterans” dance will be held Nov. 5, 7-10 p.m. at the Brookridge Clubhouse. “At Large” will be performing with dance music from the ’50s to the ’80s.
The event is casual dress, BYOB with coffee and ice provided, bring your own snacks. Tickets will be available at the door for $7 each. Be sure and get your new season ticket package for 2023 on sale now with varied plans for snowbirds available.
Call now for reservations for the New Year’s Eve Dinner Dance. This is a six-course catered meal by John Mason, with wine at each table and champagne provided at midnight for toasting the New Year. “Retro Express” will be performing.
The December “Tis the Season” dance will be on Dec. 3 featuring “Angelo.” For more information, contact Val at 352-616-0242 or brookridgesocialdance@gmail.com.
Next year’s special dance on Jan. 21 from 7 to 10 p.m. will feature “Johnny Wild and the Delights.” Tickets are on sale for $20 each in advance and $25 at the door. This high-energy show and dance features all the old classic rock ’n’ roll performed by a six-piece band. Preview Johnny Wild at https://youtu.be/bsFzKyKSREO.
