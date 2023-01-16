Musicals on tap at Live Oak
BROOKSVILLE — Seats are now available for Live Oak Theatre’s Mainstage production of “The Sound of Music” and its Acorn Theatre production of “Singin’ in the Rain Jr.”
“The Sound of Music” will be performed from March 17 through April 2. “Singin’ in the Rain Jr.” will be performed from May 5 through May 21.
All performances are at the Carol and Frank Morsani Center for the Arts, 21030 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville. Friday and Saturday evening shows are at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m. Doors open approximately 30 minutes before showtime.
Advanced seats for “The Sound of Music” are $25 for adults, and $10 for children 13 and under with the purchase of an adult ticket.
Advanced seats for “Singin’ in the Rain Jr.” are $20 for adults, and $10 for children 13 and under with the purchase of an adult ticket.
Advance prices are available up to approximately 24 hours before each performance. Twenty-four hours prior to showtime, ticket prices increase by $5 for adults and children. Flex passes for both shows are now available for only $40 for adults, and $15 for children 13 and under with the purchase of an adult ticket.
For more information about the Live Oak Theatre Company, or to reserve seating or Flex passes, email boxoffice@liveoaktheatre.org, call 352-593-0027 or go to www.LiveOakTheatre.org.
Epic to open fourth location
BROOKSVILLE — Epic Health and Fitness, one of Florida’s fastest growing gym franchises, has opened its Brooksville location just in time for the new year. Located at 20126 Cortez Blvd, the new facility is the brand’s largest location.
In celebration of the grand opening a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Saturday, Jan. 28. The ceremony will include local wellness vendors, tours of the new facility and membership signups. Memberships for this location are now on sale with Epic Health and Fitness offering New Year’s specials as well as a $4 enrollment fee to celebrate four gyms in four years.
“We are thrilled to again be opening our doors to a new location,” said co-founder Kelly Unger. “We have established ourselves here in Hernando County, so we are overjoyed to continue growing in this area. Our hope is that the community is as just as excited as we are to continue expanding, offering new and existing members additional locations and amenities to choose from.”
Advisory boards have vacancies
BROOKSVILLE — The city is accepting applications from individuals interested in volunteering their time to serve as a member of the Brooksville Housing Authority.
There is one alternate position for an unexpired 4-year term of office through Dec. 31, 2025; one alternate position for unexpired 4-year term of office through Dec. 31, 2026; and two full-time positions for 4-year term of office through May 31, 2027.
Resumes alone will not be accepted. An application form may be obtained from the office of the City Clerk or on the City of Brooksville website and must be completed and returned to the City Clerk’s Office at 201 Howell Ave.
All applicants for these volunteer positions must be registered voters in the State of Florida. A background check will be required on any applicant.
For more information, visit http://www.cityofbrooksville.us or contact the City Clerk’s Office with any questions at 352-540-3810.
Applications for volunteer advisory boards can be found at https://www.cityofbrooksville.us/DocumentCenter/View/115.
LifeSouth seeks blood donors
January is National Blood Donor Month, an annual observation that honors the altruism of blood donors and encourages first-time donors to give the gift of life in the new year. This observance comes at a critical moment for the national blood supply, as only a minority of community blood centers nationwide have enough blood supply to meet the average hospital demand, according to America’s Blood Centers.
LifeSouth Community Blood Centers is the provider for Bravera Health Brooksville, Bravera Health Spring Hill, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, and Moffitt Cancer Center. LifeSouth encourages everyone to participate in National Blood Donor Month in one of the following ways:
• Make a donation. Approximately 37 percent of the U.S. population is eligible to donate, yet only 5 percent are active donors. LifeSouth welcomes regular and first-time donors to visit its donor center at 12395 Cortez Blvd in Brooksville, or to find one of its signature red, white, and blue buses to donate at a mobile blood drive.
• Encourage a first-time donor: With a low percentage of the population annually participating in the blood donation process, the best way to make a difference is to encourage someone to donate with you at one of LifeSouth’s donor centers or blood drives.
• Share your story. Personal stories often inspire others to save lives by donating with LifeSouth. Tag @LifeSouth in posts on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, and use the hashtag #NationalBloodDonorMonth.
To learn more about the donation process, call LifeSouth’s toll-free number, 1-888-795-2707 or make an appointment at www.lifesouth.org.
Brookridge dance scheduled
A “Mardi Gras” dance will be held on Feb. 4 at the Brookridge clubhouse. Bruce Cole will be performing from 7 to 10 p.m.
The “Luck of the Irish” dance will be March 4 from 7 to 10 p.m. Mark Raisch will be performing with dance music from the 1950s to the 1980s.
The events are casual dress, BYOB, coffee provided, bring your own snacks. If you bring your own ice bucket a committee member will fill it with ice for you. We can no longer provide ice buckets at each table.
Tickets will be available at the door for $7 each. Call to reserve your seats in advance, with limited availability. Tickets for the 2023-2024 dance season will go on sale in March. Dances are held on the first Saturday of each month.
There are special packages available for snowbirds who don’t need summer dance tickets.
The dance on April 1 will feature “Happy Days” performing with a surprise special guest. For more information, contact Patty at 317-440-6586 or brookridgesocialdance@gmail.com.
Pattermann gets Oak Hill post
HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital has announced the appointment of Bethany Pattermann, RRT, as respiratory therapy director.
Pattermann previously served in several leadership roles at HCA Florida Trinity Hospital including team lead and manager of respiratory, transport and sleep lab. She earned her MBA from Western Governor’s University and completed her bachelor’s degree in health services administration at St. Petersburg College.
Pattermann is a registered respiratory therapist who holds certifications in Advanced Clinical Life Support, Basic Life Support, National Resuscitation Program, Pediatric Advanced Life Support and FEMA emergency management.
Meal site opens in Masaryktown
The Mid Florida Community Services Inc. Senior Services Program, in conjunction with Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, is opening a congregate meal site in Masaryktown. The site will be Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, at 1214 Broad St.
The new congregate meal site will open on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 9 a.m. After the grand opening, the site's hours of operation will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays. This service is available to Hernando County adults only ages 60 years and older, and offered at no cost.
Individuals who wish to utilize this meal site must have a completed assessment on file before attending. The assessments will be conducted by members of Mid Florida Community Services’ Senior Services team and can be scheduled by calling 352-796-1426.
Mid Florida Community Services Inc. has other Hernando County meal sites at the Jerome Brown Community Center, 99 Jerome Brown Place, Brooksville, and at Greater Hope Church, 1423 Kass Circle, Spring Hill.
For more information or to sign up to participate, call 352-796-1426.
County gets ‘Septic to Sewer’ grant
BROOKSVILLE — A grant of more than $12 million from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection will be used to convert nearly 400 homes in Spring Hill from septic to sewer, the county said in a press release on Jan. 3.
The County Commission accepted the grant at its Aug. 23 meeting.
The conversion from septic to sewer will help to reduce the negative impacts of nitrogen pollution in the water.
The high levels of nitrates affect the Weeki Wachee Springs. The excess levels of nitrates cause an imbalance which leads to a growth of algae in the water. As a result, this can negatively impact the environment and can cause concern for public health, create foul beaches, inhibit navigation through the water, and reduce the aesthetic value of the resources.
For additional information, visit https://tinyurl.com/ukxz67pn.
Terlep Chiropractic thanks community
SPRING HILL — Terlep Chiropractic’s 10th Annual Toys for Tots event was a huge success. The event was held on Dec. 3.
More than 500 toys (worth $20 each) were collected for Hernando County children. Hundreds of families enjoyed free tacos, games, train rides, shaved ice, prizes, and photos with Santa Claus. Some other famous visitors included Spider Man, The Grinch, Winter Fairy, Elsa, Darth Vader and Olaf the snowman.
Thirty-seven new patients received free chiropractic treatment for their donation of toys. Terlep Chiropractic has given back to the Hernando County community for over 33 years.
Foundation is seeking donations
The Nature Coast Community Services Foundation serves the homeless of Hernando with food, clothing, shoes, jobs, IDs, food stamps, spaying and neutering pets, transportation and more.
The foundation urgently needs donations of non-perishable foods, clean gallon jugs, camping equipment and winter clothing. If you have an RV or property you have been unable to sell, donating it would let you take the value as a tax deduction. If you have vacant storage space such an unused barn or garage in the Brooksville/Spring Hill area, you can deduct the value of its rental.
NCCSF is a 501(c)(3) organization and all donations are tax deductible. For more information, to schedule a pickup or to make a donation, call Ellen at 352-600-9555.
Youth orchestra needs musical instruments
Hernando Youth Orchestra is collecting musical instruments for young musicians who need them.
If you have an instrument that you no longer use, we have somebody who needs it. Call 352-600-9555 and we’ll pick up your instrument, repair or refurbish it, and give it to someone who will use it to make music again. We play classical music and give several concerts throughout the year. The Hernando Youth Orchestra is a 501(c)(3) organization and all donations are tax deductible. For more information, go to www.HernandoYouthOrchestra.org.
Audubon announces events
• Hernando Audubon Meeting: Photographing Declining Species Around the World. In recent years Chuck and Nancy Bell have traveled to remote spots around the world as they photographed birds and mammals whose populations have been dramatically reduced. The meeting will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m., at Brooksville Woman’s Club, 131 S. Main Street, Brooksville. There is no charge and all are welcome. Contact Bev: evalhansen@gmail.com or 352-686-0460.
• Hernando Audubon Beginning Birding, Friday, Jan. 27. Meet at 8 a.m. at Chinsegut Conservation Center, 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville. Learn to identify birds at feeders and during a short walk. There will be binoculars available for use. Contact Linda: lindalark85@gmail.com or text 352-428-2629.
• Hernando Audubon Adopt-A-Road Cleanup, Saturday, Jan. 28, 8 to 10 a.m. Help pick up trash on Northcliffe Boulevard between U.S. 19 and Deltona Boulevard. High school students will receive credit for community service. Meet at 8 a.m. at the parking lot of Good Shepherds Plaza, 8417 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill. To volunteer, contact Steve.Smetko@frontier.com or 352-247-9793.
