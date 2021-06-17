The “clang” is what you want to hear — that is, as long as it isn’t followed by a ricochet that sends the horseshoe bouncing more than 6 inches from the metal stake planted in the middle of the clay pit.
Unlike many sports, close enough is good enough for a point in horseshoes, which some believe is a game that dates to ancient Rome, when soldiers played a similar game called quoits, which involved an iron ring rather than a horseshoe.
What we call horseshoes today, its rules and modes of play, can be traced to the late 19th or early 20th century, said Dave Kohnen, president of the Brooksville Horseshoe Club, which has been pitching for nearly four decades. The club’s only female member, Carolle Watson, happens to be the current state women’s champion.
“We used to have a couple of guys in the top 10 in the state, but they’ve passed away,” said Kohnen, who joined the club nine years ago and has been president the past three. “We have some pretty good players now, though.”
It’s summer, so the group is down to about 15 active players, he said, the others back at their summer homes in the north. Most members are elderly and retired, he said.
“Guys want something to do when they retire and this is a perfect activity,” said Kohnen. “We’ve had kids before, but it’s not a sport kids are really that into these days.”
Kohnen said it is a game almost everyone has played at least once at a backyard picnic, but few really take it to the next level or appreciate it for the game of precision and concentration it is.
“There’s only a few who really get it,” said Kohnen. “It’s about consistency, and the mental is a big part of it.”
Kohnen compares horseshoes to sports like bowling, as it is about the consistency of form and developing the proper release. It takes practice, and repeating it once perfected is what separates a backyard pitcher from a champion.
The sport is played professionally, but “no one can really make a living off playing alone,” Kohnen said. “It’s just not that kind of sport and there’s not enough money in it.”
Kohnen said several members of the Brooksville club will play in the state championships in April, close to home in Beverly Hills in Citrus County.
It may not be on the level of the pro bowling tour, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some serious competitors out there. Kohnen said the sport has progressed to the point where serious players spend up to $200 for a set of horseshoes. Manufacturers even make reduced-weight aluminum shoes for seniors. But getting started in the game doesn’t require anything special. Kohnen said basic set — four shoes and couple of stakes —can cost as little as $25 to $30.
The Brooksville group meets at Tom Varn Park on Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. Those interested in playing can just show up, borrow a set of shoes and try it out. Making it official and joining the club is just $5 annually. There’s usually a 50/50 raffle at the gatherings, with half the pot going to cover the cost of cold drinks.
Asked what he likes about playing, club member John Clock had a short answer:
“It keeps me alive,” he joked. “No, seriously, it’s about exercise.”
Harry Hiscock is the club’s senior member at 84. He joined in 2002 and also ranks exercise as the big reason he chose to play, but there also is a social aspect.
“It’s a good group of gentlemen,” he said.
Jack Ford, 77, has been playing with the group for three years. Before that he’d played the game in backyards only occasionally.
“I like to play for the exercise, but also because it’s an inexpensive hobby,” said Ford. “And don’t tell anyone I told you this, but this is a bunch of really nice guys.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.