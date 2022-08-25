BROOKSVILLE — Hernando High School will hold a building dedication ceremony at 9 a.m. Sept. 17 to name its science wing after world-renowned alumnus Dr. Paul Farmer, who died Feb. 21 at the age of 62.
Farmer was a world-renowned physician and humanitarian, author, professor and anthropologist, known for co-founding Partners in Health and providing health care to millions of impoverished people around the globe for more than 40 years.
Farmer spent most of his adult life in Haiti and was internationally known for bringing "first-rate" health care to Haiti, Rwanda and other poor countries. His organization, Partners in Health, set "global standards for treating AIDS, tuberculosis, Ebola and other diseases in some of the most impoverished corners of the world.
During his time at Hernando High, Farmer was elected class president, named "most popular" senior and was the school's 1978 valedictorian. In a 2004 story in the St. Petersburg Times, Farmer said the key influences in his life include his parents and several good teachers at Hernando High.
"As a physician, Dr. Farmer dedicated his life to easing the suffering of millions around the world," said Leechele Booker, HHS principal. "Hernando High is proud to be part of Paul Farmer's early story and with this dedication, we remind future generations of Leopards they too can do amazing things."
