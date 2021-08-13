BROOKSVILLE — The five members of the Hernando County Commission assembled Friday in an emergency meeting amid a growing crisis at the county’s hospitals and emergency medical services.
Professional representatives of the county’s health department, local hospitals, the managers of EMS and a union representative told the panel that they’re being stressed to the limit by the combination of regular medical emergencies and the surge in COVID emergency calls, transports and hospitalizations.
Robin Napier of the Department of Health in Hernando said that COVID-19 testing has begun at the fairgrounds, as planned, and 392 tests were conducted on Thursday, the first day of testing. Napier noted that she saw a line, though not a long one, at the site as she was driving to the meeting on Friday.
The site will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, and appointments are recommended at https://testing.nomihealth.com/easy_registration/26/onsite.
Napier and Danielle Taylor, the director of nursing, told the skeptical commissioners that the best way to deal with the threat of COVID is by getting vaccinated and wearing masks.
Oak Hill Hospital CEO Mickey Smith laid out the numbers and warned that on Wednesday night, Aug. 11, the hospital was in a dire situation, with 133 COVID patients of more than 300 total, and five nursing units in use to care for COVID patients. He said there were 25 COVID patients in the intensive-care unit, and 17 of them on ventilators, ranging in age from 25 to 75. There were 108 patients in the 29-bed emergency room.
Smith talked of the deaths at his hospital and tried to make a case for getting vaccinated, noting, “I don’t care if you’re vaccinated or not. Dead is dead.”
The strain is taking a toll on staff, he said, and 62 of his people are out with COVID.
A problem mentioned by Smith and Jason Baldwin, of Bayfront Health, is that hospitals are so full that there is no place to transfer the overflow of patients.
Baldwin, the director of pharmacy at Bayfront, noted that most of the patients with COVID at his hospital were not vaccinated, though there have been some “breakthrough” infections of people who were vaccinated before.
Sean Moulton, a paramedic and president of Hernando County Professional Firefighters, said that his people are dealing with a shortage of personnel as there are 20-plus staffers with COVID, and one with a long-term illness, of which three are hospitalized.
They are using overtime and people are getting tired, he said.
“Our men and women out there never had a situation like this,” he added. “Folks are getting tired working day after day after day.”
A problem is that not all the medical personnel in the hospitals or in EMS are vaccinated, but he said he is.
Commissioners repeatedly questioned the safety of the vaccinations available while declaring that it was a personal choice for someone in “the land of the free” that should not be mandated.
Moulton said he didn’t want to get into the politics of the issue, but said that the medicines used to treat COVID are in the same “Emergency Use Authorization” as the COVID vaccine itself.
“People are going into the hospitals and they’re getting ‘Emergency Use Authorizations’ with Remdesivir, with Regeneron, those types of things, and those are no different from the vaccine,” he said. “But they’ll take those so they can breathe, but you don’t want to take the vaccine to keep from getting to that point.”
EMS chief Scott Hechler and Deputy Chief James Billotte said the call volumes are not only stretching people to the breaking point, but ambulances are starting to break down as well, leading to long delays in getting to people.
That, coupled with delays in getting people transferred from the ambulance to the hospital and delays in getting the ambulances decontaminated, is hurting service but they’re doing the best they can.
Commissioner Elizabeth Narverud announced that she had gotten the first vaccination, but only because her 81-year-old father asked her to. Previously, she had said she had COVID-19 twice and felt she had built up immunity to it, but asked that people respect others in their decisions on whether to get the vaccine and whether to wear a mask, and not treat others as “second-class citizens” for their decision.
Commissioners commended the first-responders and hospital staffers for their efforts, and thanked them for their service.
Commissioner Jeff Holcomb said that they should keep up the testing and mentioned that a friend of his had recently passed away.
“I don’t know if he’s vaccinated, and you know what, I don’t care,” Holcomb said. “We need to make sure we don’t treat people as second-class citizens because they’re wearing a mask or not wearing a mask, or vaccinated or not vaccinated. This is the land of the free, and it should stay that way irregardless of this pandemic.
“The numbers of this pandemic are not the way they were this time last year, so be respectful of people’s freedom.”
Holcomb has said that he is not vaccinated.
Because of the strain on hospitals, he recommended that people be careful in driving and other activities to avoid needing the services of the fire department or EMS.
“Get your health right, get your immunity right,” he said.
Commissioner Steve Champion emphasized that some in politics might take advantage of the current situation.
“You’re not going to mandate to me to put something on my body, and that’s what the left’s trying to do,” he said.
He added that the 40% of the county’s population that is not vaccinated shows they’re scared of the vaccine.
Commissioner Wayne Dukes was quiet for nearly the entire meeting, noting near the end that he didn’t like the fact that the meeting was called so late, and that he had to cancel plans he had made to attend.
County Administrator Jeff Rogers said that protocols were followed in setting up the meeting. Champion added that he had received messages from panicked constituents who thought that the commission was going to make mandates.
Commission Chairman John Allocco said he decided to allow the meeting to be called because he was worried about all the misinformation being put out.
“I made a judgment call,” he said. “I had to make a decision.”
