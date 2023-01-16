Hernando graduation rate falls in 2022

The Hernando County School District’s graduation rate fell in 2022, the Florida Department of Education reported on Jan. 13.

 Photo by VINCENT F. SAFUTO

The district's 2022 graduation rate is 89%, again exceeding the state average of 87.3%, but it shows a drop from 2021's district rate of 91%.

"While the drop is slight, our school and district leaders will take this data and develop a plan to address their school’s results," said John Stratton, superintendent of schools. "Their goal remains 100% on time graduation and they remain committed to working with their staff, students and parents to meet that goal."

2022 School Graduation Rates

  • Central High: 89.1%, down from 91% in 2021
  • Hernando High: 84.1%, down from 86.2%
  • Nature Coast Technical: 94.3%, down from 94.5%
  • Springstead High: 89.7%, down from 92.5%
  • Weeki Wachee High: 93.5%, down from 93.7%
  • Hernando eSchool: 83.9%, down from 94.2%
  • 2022 State Graduation Rate: 87.3%, down from 90.1%
  • 2022 Hernando Graduation Rate: 89%