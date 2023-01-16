Hernando graduation rate falls in 2022

BROOKSVILLE – The Hernando County School District’s graduation rate fell in 2022, the Florida Department of Education reported on Jan. 13.
The district's 2022 graduation rate is 89%, again exceeding the state average of 87.3%, but it shows a drop from 2021's district rate of 91%.
"While the drop is slight, our school and district leaders will take this data and develop a plan to address their school’s results," said John Stratton, superintendent of schools. "Their goal remains 100% on time graduation and they remain committed to working with their staff, students and parents to meet that goal."
2022 School Graduation Rates
- Central High: 89.1%, down from 91% in 2021
- Hernando High: 84.1%, down from 86.2%
- Nature Coast Technical: 94.3%, down from 94.5%
- Springstead High: 89.7%, down from 92.5%
- Weeki Wachee High: 93.5%, down from 93.7%
- Hernando eSchool: 83.9%, down from 94.2%
- 2022 State Graduation Rate: 87.3%, down from 90.1%
- 2022 Hernando Graduation Rate: 89%
