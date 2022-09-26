BROOKSVILLE -- Hernando County Emergency Management has said that the Executive Policy Group will meet on Monday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center, 18900 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville.
The EOC is at Level 3 -- Monitoring at the present time.
This is a public meeting that is comprised of county government leaders who will discuss future impacts of the storm and consider a declaration of a local state of emergency.
Tropical Storm Ian is expected to be a major hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico during the middle of the week, but uncertainty in the long-term track and intensity forecasts is higher than usual, the EOC said.
Regardless of Ian’s exact track and intensity, there is a risk of dangerous storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle by the middle of the week. Residents should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place, follow any advice given by local officials, and closely monitor updates to the forecast.
The angle of storm approach could mean a larger storm surge threat area along the west coast of Florida. Only a small area will get the worst of the surge with the eyewall, but everyone must prepare for this possibility. Widespread heavy rain will lead to overland flooding with water possibly lingering for days. Some rivers may reach moderate or major flood stage by next weekend.
The earliest reasonable time of arrival of tropical storm force wind sustained at 39-plus mph is Tuesday. However, there is possibility for tropical storm force winds Tuesday night and Wednesday.
At present, the Withlacoochee River is approaching action stage. Residents in this area should continue to monitor for updates and be prepared to seek higher ground if needed.
Hernando County Government’s Office of Emergency Management continues to monitor and inform our community about storm impacts. Visit the following web and social media sites for more information.
