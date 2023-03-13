Hernando edges back from youth mental health deal with Citrus County

BROOKSVILLE — A proposal to have Hernando and Citrus counties work together on an effort to provide mental health services to children hit a speed bump Feb. 28 at the Hernando County Commission meeting.
Vehement public comment expressing concern over Lutheran Services’ LifeStream Behavioral Center and its practices has led to Hernando County possibly withdrawing from the agreement, in which both counties would contribute $2 million each to build a facility supposedly for children committed under Florida’s Baker Act.
The Baker Act allows a person to be committed to a mental health treatment center for up to 72 hours if they display certain violent or suicidal signs of mental illness. The act allows time for a mental health evaluation to be performed and to de-escalate a crisis.
Hernando County children committed under the Baker Act now have to be sent to facilities in Leesburg, Lecanto, sometimes in Pasco County and sometimes even further away, including to Volusia and Manatee counties.
But Citrus County resident Sabrina Watson said the LifeStream agreement last fall between Citrus and Hernando counties was a “back door” deal that lacked transparency.
At the last Hernando County Commission meeting, she added concerns that the facility would not be on the border, but in Lecanto instead, so children would still be sent to Leesburg and elsewhere.
LifeStream is a $60 million for-profit operation with numerous filed complaints, Watson said. It offers no metrics to the county on its performance, saying the information is proprietary, she added.
Resident Diane Liptak of Hernando Beach added safety concerns, citing negative reviews and what she said was a lack of documentation about its rehabilitation efforts.
She said that County Commissioner Beth Narverud said the facility was needed because of the 45 children Baker Acted each month in Hernando County, and that the same number is true for Pasco and Citrus counties.
If it’s the same for the state’s 67 counties, that would be 36,180 youths being put in a Baker Act facility in one year, Liptak said.
Narverud said that none of the commissioners are financially benefiting from the LifeStream deal. “Mental health is needed for the youth in this community,” she said.
Narverud said she appreciated Watson’s point of view on LifeStream and would look into it further. “LifeStream was presented to us in a very different way,” she said, “and I did get a call from a commissioner in Citrus County that had talked to me about their concerns about LifeStream as well. That was something I was going to bring up today.”
There is a problem with children who have mental health problems and do need help, but she said she believes children are Baker Acted too often. There is a problem with home life, discipline, kids getting out of control and not being monitored, and seeing things online, then acting out in school, commissioners agreed in their responses and in commentary after the agenda was completed.
Narverud later said that kids need help with compassion, and that very few parents whose children are “committed” under the Act will have anything positive to say about the system because of the difficulties they have dealing with the system.
If a resource officer feels a child needs to be Baker Acted, we have to trust their judgment, she said.
The county was glad to see a possible solution with Citrus County, Narverud said, but they will look into LifeStream.
Commissioner John Allocco said they need to find places to address the situations, and that he’d hardly ever heard of a mental health facility that got high grades.
“People are in bad situations when they end up there,” he said, noting he knew little about the company and how its business model is run.
Administrator Jeff Rogers said the board told staff to work with Citrus County on the facility in that county, and partnered with the county to expand that vision of juvenile support, wherever it is. It would be good for the whole state, he said, and it’s a statewide system. It’s a distance, but the location would be a lot closer than UCF in Orlando or Leesburg.
Partnerships are needed to run it, or government must run it, Rogers said. Citrus County will have LifeStream and the county’s hospital board at its next meeting to talk about how the partnership is coming together.
“I’ve provided them a letter, and sent it to you, that basically states that if we don’t have an agreement shortly … that’s going to provide for a building of the facility and a financial plan of how this is going to work this year, I’ll bring back to you for further direction of what you’re going to do with your $2 million,” he said. “I’ve notified their county administrator and their board that our decision will come shortly if they can’t figure out how to make this work.”
Citrus’ administrator has to put this together, Rogers said, and Hernando is hoping to expand the mission, if possible, and they’ll find out more next month.
They have been working with BayCare on keeping kids out of the system, and focusing on prevention, Rogers said.
Neither Citrus County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard nor LifeStream chief executive John Cherry responded to requests for comment.
Airport hydrant
County Commissioner Brian Hawkins said he wants to reconsider a decision in the case of American Aviation at the Brooksville Airport, which had a request for compensation for moving a fire hydrant rejected.
Three bids have been submitted, he said, and the cost has fallen, and he wants the issue brought up again.
Allocco agreed with Hawkins, adding that he’d like the operator of American Aviation to come to a commission meeting and explain what a fixed-base operator (FBO) is.
It should return to an agenda in the second week of March.
In addition, Hawkins said, he got a call from a citizen who was told it would take 45 to 60 days to get a permit to make a fix on a piece of property. There are just two permit technicians on staff, the citizen said he was told, and some are saying it’s taking 90 days to get a permit.
Phillips said permits are not being delayed and that there are more than two permit technicians, even after promotions and lateral movies.
Commissioner Jerry Campbell said he’s also had conversations like that, and said he doesn’t know if it’s current reality or frustration from past issues.
