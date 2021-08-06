BROOKSVILLE — Test scores for most areas declined in Hernando County’s schools, according to a press release from the school district that reported the release of the remaining state assessment scores for 2021.
While the third-grade Florida State Assessment reading scores in June had held steady amid the challenges of a school year disrupted by the pandemic, scores from other grade levels and subject areas, including from “end-of-course” exams, did not show gains and reflected similar declines to statewide results, the press release said.
“We were prepared to see a drop in scores,” said School Superintendent John Stratton. “As educators, we know how difficult it is to improve learning gains while facing many disruptions to the instructional routine. Administrators and teachers have well-developed lessons and refined best practices in place to help students master the standards. These assessment results reflect the critical importance of daily classroom instruction to the success of our students. Hopefully, we’ll see a return to a normal routine this year.”
In mathematics, the release said, scores in FSA Geometry, Grade 8 Algebra I and Grade 7 FSA Math exceeded the state’s averages, with Grades 9 and 8 showing solid results on the 9th-grade FSA English Language Arts assessments.
Grade 8 Science and Civics EOC scores also showed strong gains over the state’s average scores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.