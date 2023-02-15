Hernando district cancels Winding Waters redistricting

BROOKSVILLE – A proposal to change the district boundaries for Winding Waters K-8 is dead.
Parents and others concerned about the prospect of their child having to change schools cheered the news at the Hernando County School Board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
The planned meetings on the change have been canceled.
The entire county will be redistricted in 2024-25, Superintendent John Stratton said, emphasizing that it’s not for the 2023-24 year.
Jane Hyde, the president of the Woodland Waters Homeowners Association, said that like the board members, her phone and email had blown up amid the talk about the possible redistricting.
“I wanted to thank each and every one of you for at least tabling this so that we felt like we had time to look over what you guys had put out there, and what could possibly come down in the future,” she said. “We know that it’s going to be redistricted at some point in time and there’s a lot of talent in Woodland Waters and Roya lHighlands.”
A lot of people have come to Hyde and said they’d be willing to help. She was involved in the 2015 redistricting, she said, noting the civility of the residents of the two communities during the situation.
Kathy Birren of Hernando Beach also came forward to thank the board, noting that her brother-in-law and sister-in-law just want to be able to tell their daughter that she’s not going to have to move from her school.
