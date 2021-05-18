BROOKSVILLE — When one thinks of people being carried out of burning buildings, it’s gas-masked, helmet-wearing firefighters they normally picture. That wasn’t the case early Thursday morning, when it was a team of Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies who rescued a paralyzed 63-year-old woman from the burning bedroom of her Brooksville home.
The woman called 911 just before 2 a.m. to report her oxygen hose caught fire while she was smoking in bed, and that her bedroom was on fire. She said she was alone, that the fire had burned her and that she was trapped.
“They (deputies) happened to be in the right place and the right time,” said Michael Terry, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office public information officer.
Fire rescue was on the way, but it was deputies K. Keiper, D. Hadsell, M. Beebe, and E. Croan, who arrived first, according to Terry, who detailed the incident in a release.
The deputies quickly located the woman in her bedroom, which was “actively on fire.” Keiper, Hadsell, and Beebe lifted the woman out of bed and carried her into her living room. From there, Beebe and Croan took her outside and sat her in a wheelchair a safe distance from the home, according to the release. The deputies also rescued the two dogs that were trapped in the home.
Hernando County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services personnel arrived a few minutes later to extinguish the blaze and treat the woman, who had “sustained severe burns.” She was taken to a hospital, further treated for her burns, and was discharged with family several hours later.
None of the deputies sustained injuries.
Law enforcement’s primary job may be responding to criminal activity, but in this case the deputies’ quick response to a fire call saved lives.
“The structure was fully engulfed by the time fire crews arrived,” said Terry. “So it likely would not have been a good outcome” had the deputies not been there.
