Four Hernando County sheriff’s deputies risked their lives to save the occupant of a burning mobile home on May 13, and were honored at the June 22 County Commission meeting.
Deputy Fire Chief James Billotte told commissioners that there was a fire at 1:58 a.m. at a home in the 800 block of St. Francis Street.
A fire truck arrived within minutes, but the deputies were there first.
“Hernando County deputies who were in the area responded to the home and arrived prior to the fire department,” Billotte said. “Aware of the gravity of the situation, (the deputies) removed the patient.
“In this particular situation, they certainly did risk their own lives and in this case were able to save somebody.”
Deputies Matthew Beebe, Dakota Hadsell, Elizabeth Croan and Kevin Keiper ran into the burning home and rescued the woman, who would have otherwise suffered serious injuries or death.
Commissioner Jeff Holcomb congratulated the deputies for their service. “Hernando County loves its first responders,” he said.
Chairman John Allocco said that every day deputies put their lives on the line, and Hernando County appreciated what they do.
Commissioner Steve Champion added, “Every day deputies are demonized on the national level, but if I were in a fire, I’d want them around to rescue me.”
