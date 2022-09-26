BROOKSVILLE – A local state of emergency has been declared for Hernando County, in the expectation of the effects of Hurricane Ian, which currently is south of Cuba but is expected to turn north.
Emergency Management Director James Coleman said the area has “two days of blue skies” to get ready in case the area is hit with 10 inches or more of rain. The ground is saturated, he added, from the previous week’s 10 inches of rain, and more rain increases the possibility of flooding in low-lying areas.
People in Hernando Beach should be ready to evacuate by tomorrow, Coleman said, in the face of a storm surge and flooding, especially after the storm passes.
There is a voluntary evacuation order for today, said County Administrator Jeff Rogers, for low-lying areas, mobile homes and manufactured homes. Also, areas west of U.S. 19 are under a voluntary evacuation order because of flooding and storm surge of up to 17 feet in the next five to seven days. The evacuation will be mandatory on Tuesday.
For any questions contact the Public Information Center at (352) 754-4083
“That water will come up higher than just the seawalls and 19,” Rogers said.
Roads and areas that flooded in the past probably will flood again, he said.
People should find a place to stay to ride out the storm, he added, and asked that people look out for their neighbors.
In addition, Pasco-Hernando State College announced Monday that it will be closed from Tuesday, Sept. 27 to Friday, Sept. 30.
Emergency shelters
The following school sites will serve as shelters for Hernando County residents, officials said Monday morning. These shelters will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday:
- Challenger K-8, 13400 Elgin Blvd., Spring Hill, only for those with special needs and their families.
- Explorer K-8, 10252 Northcliffe Blvd, Spring Hill, for the general population and pets
- Mining Association Enrichment Center, 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd., Brooksville, general population and pets.
Schools will be closed from Tuesday to Friday, School Superintendent John Stratton said. For the latest shelter information, follow the school district on social media at eHernandoSchools.
Sandbags are still available at Linda Pederson Park, 6300 Shoal Line Blvd., Spring Hill; and Anderson Snow Park, 1360 Anderson Snow Road, Spring Hill.
Hurricane Ian is moving slowly, and could be headed toward Cedar Key, Coleman said. Right now, its course is uncertain and it’s more than 48 hours away from us.
There’s a possibility of tornadoes, he said, and if the storm comes up the west coast of Florida the county will be in the northeast quadrant, which is where the strongest winds will be.
“We are planning for the worst, and hoping for the best,” he said.
The county administration will close, and Tuesday’s 9 a.m. County Commission and 5:01 p.m. budget meetings have been postponed for seven days.
The EOC is on partial activation on Monday, and will go to full activation on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.