The Florida Lottery said Monday, Oct. 11, that Valerie Homer-Faggart, 68, of Spring Hill, claimed the first $5 million top prize from the new Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa district office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3.96 million.
Homer-Faggart purchased her winning ticket from A to Z Discount Beverage, 4060 Deltona Blvd., in Spring Hill. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The Lottery’s newest $20 Scratch-Off game, Gold Rush Limited, features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million, as well as 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000.
