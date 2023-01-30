BROOKSVILLE – The Hernando County Government and the Hernando County Utilities Department is hosting a “Valve Closure” Decommission Ceremony for the Spring Hill Water Reclamation Facility on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m.
The closure of this facility will help reduce the level of nitrates entering the aquifer and lessen the impact on the Weeki Wachee Springs and River. Water will be directed to the Airport Water Reclamation Facility, which collects more than 2.5 million gallons of wastewater per day.
The Spring Hill WRF was originally opened in 1967 and had expanded over the years. Before reducing flows, this facility was previously taking in over 2 million gallons of wastewater per day and causing higher levels of nitrates to enter the aquifer which in turn negatively affects the Weeki Wachee Springs.
“Shutting the valve and closing this facility is such an accomplishment for HernandoCounty,” said Gordon Onderdonk, Hernando County Utilities Director. “In result, this will reduce the groundwater nitrogen that is negatively impacting Weeki Wachee Springs by approximately 46,000 pounds per year. Being able to expand the Airport WRF allowed us to move forward with taking the Spring Hill WRF offline. Our Airport WRF was also upgraded to meet the advanced wastewater treatment standards, so the water will be treated to a much higher level of nitrogen reduction.”
The Department of Environmental Protection provided $12.9 million in funding to improve the County’s Airport WRF.
