The southbound lane of South Main Street closed June 8 and will remain closed from East Liberty Street to south of Russell Street. The closure is expected to be in place into approximately early September for construction work related to the Good Neighbor Trail. Northbound South Main Street will remain open to allow access to all properties and businesses on both sides of South Main Street.
Access to and from South Main Street at the following roads will be closed for the duration of the closure: Daniel Avenue, Lamar Avenue, and Hendrick Avenue.
For Good Neighbor Trail project information, visit www.fdottampabay.com/project/649/437264-2-52-01.
• The intersection of Burwell Road (CR 575) at SR 50 will be relocated about a quarter-mile to the east beginning Monday, June 26. The traffic shift is needed to continue reconstruction and widening of SR 50 in this area. The temporary relocation of the intersection is expected to be in place until later this year or early 2024.
