BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County announced Wednesday that self-serve sandbag sites will open on Thursday, Aug. 12, so the public can prepare for the possible effects of Tropical Storm Fred.
The three sites will have a limited supply of sand and sandbags, and will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations, and will be open until further notice. You will have to provide your own shovel.
· Linda Pedersen Park, 6300 Shoal Line Blvd., Spring Hill
· Anderson Snow Park, 1360 Anderson Snow Road, Spring Hill
· Ridge Manor Community Center, 34240 Cortez Blvd., Ridge Manor
How to properly fill and stack your sandbags
· Fill bags one-half to two-thirds of the way full
· Over-filled bags will result in a leaky sandbag wall
· Stack sandbags so that the seams between the bags are staggered
· Tuck the top of each bag under to ensure that that bag is sealed by its own weight
