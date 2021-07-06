The Hernando School District shared the following storm information with families and the community this morning:
"Tropical Storm Elsa is likely to impact our area later this evening. Due to the potential for strong winds and local flooding, district and school sites will close today at 4 p.m. All after school activities are canceled and after-care programs will also close early.
All sites will remain closed Wednesday, July 7. This includes all sites operating VPK, summer camps and prep institutes. Summer food service — both mobile meal stops and school drive- thru service — are canceled for Wednesday.
We anticipate a full return to normal operations on Thursday July 8, with all sites offering programs and services as scheduled. However, should the weather conditions not improve as expected, we will send an update to all families on Wednesday."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.