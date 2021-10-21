BROOKSVILLE — Sometime next year, a new group of protectors will be patrolling high school campuses in Hernando County.
The Hernando County School Board on Oct. 12, approved 5-0 the establishment of a school guardian program as a supplement to the current School Resource Officers. Board members emphasized that the guardians will not be replacing the resource officers, but serving as an extra helping hand.
“To be clear, we have no intentions of replacing the SROs with guardians,” said Superintendent John Stratton. “These are new staff who will be an addition to our current school safety initiatives.”
The guardians, who will be employees of the school district, will not have arrest powers.
“When you consider a campus of 50 or 60 acres, having two trained individuals helping to secure the school is certainly a better ratio,” said the district's Director of Safe Schools, Jill Renihan, in her presentation at the board workshop. “The more good guys, the better.”
At present, the district has a full-time SRO at all school campuses.
The program will be funded by the tax increase that 61% of Hernando taxpayers approved to improve salaries, expand programs and resources for students, and increase safety on school campuses, the district said in a press release. The funds will start arriving in the district coffers in January 2022.
Final board approval will take place at the Oct. 26 meeting, and the district will open applications immediately after that for candidates. They must pass extensive background checks before being considered for the 144 hours of specialized training they will receive from the Sheriff’s Office.
"To pass this level of rigor and become certified as a guardian, we anticipate that most successful candidates will be retired law enforcement officers or come from a career in law enforcement," Renihan said.
Guardians who successfully complete the required training will be placed in the district’s five high schools in March. During the 2022-23 school year, the district is planning to add guardians at middle and K-8 schools with a large enrollment.
“We can afford to add these highly-trained and qualified guardians at our schools because of the support and trust of our community,” Stratton said. “It remains our priority to keep our schools safe.”
