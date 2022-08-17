BROOKSVILLE – The School Board isn’t backing down in its battle to get an early surtax renewal on the Nov. 8 ballot.
A special meeting had to be canceled because of illness, and member Jimmy Lodato was absent and did not call in, but the fight goes on.
Special general counsel Joe Mason gave members an update on the situation. There is a hearing before a judge on Thursday morning, Aug. 18, and the deadline to get the ballot language to the Supervisor of Elections is noon on Friday, Aug. 19.
The county is trying to prevent the School Board from getting the renewal on the Nov. 8 ballot, Mason said, by delay. When the board filed its lawsuit, it asked the county attorney to accept service on behalf of the county, and he agreed if it was under a process that would allow county 60 days to answer.
The board declined to go that route.
When the board filed, the county invoked Chapter 164, a process by which government agencies have to go through a mediation process. It would take 60 to 90 days to complete and put the School Board past the deadline.
The board voted 4-0 to approve two resolutions, one that it would create a danger to the public to abate the litigation the board filed against the County Commission, and another to initiate a mediation process.
The school superintendent, John Stratton, and County Administrator Jeff Rogers would have to meet and then there would have to be a joint meeting of the School Board and County Commission, and if that doesn’t work then there would have to be a formal mediation session.
A letter would have to go to the chairman of the County Commission, Mason said, and the commission will have a chance to decide on the next action. With time of the essence, Mason said he’d go back to his office and send the letter right away.
Board Member Linda Prescott asked about public input, and attorney Dennis Alfonso said no one had submitted a sheet regarding agenda items but would accept them. Mason said he’d respond to questions.
Diane Liptak said the board members were just “impatient” and were costing the taxpayers money to speed up the process so they’d know earlier that they had the sales tax money “to play with.”
“The Board of County Commissioners, as much as I love attending their meetings, is laughing over this. Maybe you think you’re really going to stick it to them, and so much for their laughter,” she said. “I think you’re totally ignoring the rights of the people whose families attend these schools, who pay the taxes. You’re not doing right by the people. You’re doing what you want to do for yourselves.”
Board Chairman Gus Guadagnino replied that the board isn’t playing games with the money, but needs to be able to forecast its spending at least five years.
“We have proof that every penny we got from the tax has been spent exactly the way it was going to be,” he said.
Brad Benson complained that the board is wasting money and doesn’t do anything but keep people from speaking. He said he’s not for the tax if the current group of board members is managing it, and claimed that he has filed a whistleblower complaint with the Inspector General.
Guadagnino told Benson to bring proof next time about how the board is wasting money.
Satisfied student
Nathaneal Monroe, 18, is getting ready for big things.
The former HernandoCounty public school student is getting ready to go to Washington, D.C., to work as an intern for Dusty Johnson, who represents South Dakota in the U.S. House of Representatives.
He apologized for his attire, but said he was coming from his job at a veterinary office and just wanted to say something positive about the schools and his education.
“I had the opportunity to serve as a representative from my school and five other local schools,” he said.
He said the teachers at Moton, BESTAcademy and HernandoHigh School, as well as staff members across the district, helped him develop the skills he needed for the internship.
He commended Stratton for his efforts to get to know students, noting that when he came to the schools he didn’t bring a large “posse” of administrators and was interested in making a personal connection with students.
For those who have complaints about the schools, Monroe said, remember. “If you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the problem.”
Outside the chambers, Monroe said he plans to go to Florida State University but is taking a “gap” year to do the internship.
School bus blues
The school district’s transportation system is being strained but functioning. Still, there are late buses, Ralph Leath said.
He came forward to explain a contract for school bus engine parts. One way they’re getting buses back on the road is by taking parts from old buses, he said.
A big problem is that the price of new buses has gone up $20,000 each because of delivery charges and fuel.
The 50 that are on order are still scheduled to be build after the first of the year and should arrive in late March or early April, he said.
He needs $156,000 more and there are plans to buy lift buses and 77-passenger buses.
Prescott says she knows it hasn’t been an easy week, and the board has been hearing from parents.
“We have late buses and a staff shortage,” Leath said. “I appreciate my staff and bus operators. They are pulling extra duty. I can’t say enough about my three dispatchers, who are pulling off amazing. How they cover on a daily basis is truly incredible.”
Everyone with a commercial driver’s license is on the road, he added, and he needs more drivers and more mechanics.
“We are very seriously considering anyone who wants to drive a bus,” Leath said. “If you’re a mechanic, we would love to talk to you.”
Staffing is a problem that’s affecting every county and state in the country, Stratton said.
The board voted 4-0 to approve the contract.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.