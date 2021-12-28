BROOKSVILLE — Members of the Hernando County School Board discussed a change to public participation rules on Dec. 7.
They decided ultimately to wait until Susan Duval, who was absent for a funeral, was present to defend her request to change the rules before moving forward with changes.
At the workshop, a presentation on “Review & Tentative Approval of the Neola Policy — Special Update” was given.
“The Executive Director of Business Services, on behalf of the Superintendent of Schools, hereby requests the Board to approve the School Board policy update, a special update of Public Participation at Board Meetings,” the item’s executive summary reads.
One proposed change was in the amount of time given to address the board. If the board receives up to 20 citizen input forms, all speakers will get three minutes; if 21 or more forms are received, all speakers will get two minutes.
In addition, speakers who wish to address the board on an agenda and a non-agenda item would be able to divide their time between the two topics.
In the new process, speakers must complete and return their request forms before the meeting begins.
“The citizen input for agenda items will be recognized prior to the consent agenda,” the rules say. “Non-agenda citizen input will be heard after the completion of the board's official business.”
Attorney Dennis Alfonso said that Duval asked him to work on the changes after she approached him with some concerns.
“I looked at it from the lens of legality, nothing more.” Alfonso said.
While the main point of the meetings is to conduct the business of the board and deal with issues like sending out payments, it also is a forum for free speech, but the board has control, he said.
He noted that in a case in South Florida, a school board meeting ran for 19 hours. The idea is to see how to make the process more efficient.
Despite what has happened, none of the board members present saw a need to limit public comment to two minutes per person after an hour; indeed, they seemed to favor getting rid of the one-hour limitation in favor of a simple announcement, then a comfort break and then a resumption of public comment at three minutes per person.
Board member Jimmy Lodato said that while he understood where Duval was coming from, two minutes was not enough time.
“How many times have we had more than 50 people in here?” he asked. “One time that I know of in the past year.”
He said in his time before coming on the board, he saw how short the three minutes could be.
“When a citizen comes before us to speak to us, and has something to say, I have sat here on so many occasions as a volunteer, and I give my name and address and I lose about 18 seconds,” and then two minutes is not enough time.
“I never would have had enough time,” he said. “I think a limitation of two minutes is wrong.”
Member Linda Prescott echoed that view.
Many parents are feeling disenfranchised, she said.
“They feel they’re not having the opportunity to speak to school board members about what they feel is right,” she said. “The public has the right to say what they feel.”
Some get babysitters to come and speak, and they change their work schedules to come and speak, Prescott added. “I am also not in favor of the time allotments.”
Board Chairman Gus Guadagnino said he agreed with Prescott and Lodato.
“I think it might agitate a lot of people to change it,” he said, noting that he couldn’t remember when they had more than two hours of public input.
“People have a right to voice their opinion and say what they want to say.”
Member Kay Hatch added, “I’m inclined to think that folks who come to us deserve to be treated with respect.”
As for the forms, Prescott said she didn’t agree with the proposed rule that they come in before the meeting starts.
“That’s another barrier to people who want to speak,” she said, noting that they would like to have the forms before the meeting but still accept them.
While the meeting regarding masks went over 5½ hours, Prescott said, it’s only happened once.
“That was an anomaly,” Guadagnino said. “Let’s keep the three minutes and get rid of the 60 minutes rule.”
One thing people cannot do is hand over their time to someone else, Alfonso said. In Pasco, he added, a large group can designate one person to speak for all of them and that person would get 15 minutes, but that has never happened.
“It’s really about giving a person an opportunity to communicate with the board,” he said. “It’s to facilitate access.”
“We should listen,” Hatch said. “In good faith, we want to hear from the citizens who are part of the community.”
While Guadagnino asked why they should try to fix a problem that’s not broken, members agreed to bring it back on Jan. 25 so Duval could defend her position.
