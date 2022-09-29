BROOKSVILLE – Hernando County government and Emergency Management have rescinded the mandatory evacuation orders on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m. for evacuation zones A, B, and C, coastal areas and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes county wide.
Residents are urged to still take caution when returning to their homes. Damage assessment crews continue to monitor neighborhoods in Hernando County. To report any debris or downed trees, contact the Public Information Center at 352-754-4083.
