BROOKSVILLE — A program that helps families find homes is seeking applicants.
The Hernando County Housing Authority’s Neighborhood Stabilization Very Low-Income Set Aside Program (NSP) has vacancies for families who qualify for a three-bedroom home.
The program will help eligible tenants who are interested in leasing a home as their primary residence in Hernando County by providing housing opportunities at an affordable market rate for the long term.
The following requirements and activities apply under this NSP funded leasing program are:
• Potential recipients must become a primary resident of Hernando County.
• All applicants must meet the minimum Section 8 HUD approved income limits and provide documentation to prove eligibility.
• Hernando County residents have priority in the selection process.
The income limit category for fiscal 2021 is a median of $72,700. “Very Low” is 50% of that. The salary range is $25,850 for one person to $42,850 for six people.
Tenant Selection Criteria are as follows:
- Applicants are offered program assistance on a first come, first approved basis using the date and time the completed and signed application is received by management and approved.
- At time of "formal" application, a nonrefundable $55 application fee is requested per adult applicant. Should disclosure of information or a need for other household member's background or credit check need verifying, there will be an additional $25 fee per person.
- All gross annual household income and assets must be disclosed and documented or verified before move-in.
- Applicants must meet the Section 8 HUD program income eligibility requirements to be considered for resident selection. Applicants will be considered ineligible if the gross annual income is greater than the maximum applicable income limit.
- Applicants must have satisfactory credit references, be able to document good landlord or mortgagor reference for five years preceding the date of move-in.
- Applicants must have legal capacity to enter into a written one-year lease contract.
- Applicants shall not currently be engaging in the illegal use of controlled substance. Applicants shall not have been convicted of the illegal manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance. Applicants may be rejected for convictions of fraud, theft, drugs, assault and battery or any violent crimes, misdemeanors or for numerous convictions of illegal activity.
- Applicants must have sufficient income to qualify for move in. Sufficient income is determined by Hernando County Housing Authority.
- A refundable $750 security deposit must be paid on or before the move-in date. Any pro- rated or first month's rent must be received, and all lease forms must be signed before management will provide resident the keys.
- Rejected applicants will be notified in writing of the reason for rejection and their right to appeal.
Applications are available for pickup in the Housing Authority lobby at 621 W. Jefferson St., Brooksville, or you can download a copy online by visiting www.hernandocounty.us/departments/departments-f-m/housing-authority
For more information, contact the Hernando County Housing Authority at (352) 754-4160.
