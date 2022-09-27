Hernando County prepares for Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is coming, and there’s not a moment to lose.
That’s the gist of the message from County Administrator Jeff Rogers regarding what residents need to do on this Tuesday.
By Wednesday at about noon, Rogers said to expect the arrival of tropical storm force winds that will increase to hurricane force for the next two days throughout the county. The county is ordering a mandatory evacuation for the area west of U.S. 19, including Aripeka, Hernando Beach and Weeki Wachee, near the rivers and for those living in RVs and manufactured homes.
“With that, we’re going to see a storm surge in our county somewhere between eight feet and 10 feet, depending on where the storm makes landfall,” he said. “That storm surge is going to impact our coastal communities and all those roadways in the coastal communities.”
Water will not just menace homes, he said. Some Hernando Beach homes will be flooded as water rises on Thursday, and hopefully it will start receding on Friday.
Stormwater system overloaded
Rogers emphasized that the need to move now is because the rain is going to flood roads, especially in the low-lying areas, and the stormwater system – already full of water from past day’s rains – will not be able to handle the expected more than 14 inches of rain, especially if Ian slows down when it’s over the area.
“That is more than any significant storm event we’ve had in our community,” Rogers said. The roads and the stormwater system are not designed for 14 inches of rainfall, he said, within a 48-hour period.
If you’ve experienced flooding from heavy rain before, you will be flooded again in the next 48 hours, Rogers said.
Driving on flooded roads is dangerous, he added, not only for citizens but for first responders, who may not be able to rescue people once the storm is overhead and dumping rain on the area. The saturated ground raises the danger of trees falling over, too, and a loss of power starting late Wednesday night and Thursday.
“Please prepare for a loss of power for the next three to five days,” he warned.
Shelters opening
Three shelters will be opening at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27:
- Challenger K-8 at 13400 Elgin Blvd., Spring Hill, for special needs
- Explorer K-8 at 10252 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill, for general population and pet-friendly
- Mining Association Enrichment Center, 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd., Brooksville, for general population and pet friendly.
Rogers added that two more shelters could open if needed and they could shelter 12,000 people if necessary. Residents of the areas at risk should seek shelter with friends or family on higher ground or in a place of refuge outside the area.
Self-service sandbag sites are available at:
- Linda Pederson Park, 6300 Shoal Line Blvd., Spring Hill
- Anderson Snow Park, 1360 Anderson Snow Road, Spring Hill
- Ridge Manor Community Center, 34240 Cortez Blvd., Ridge Manor
- Brooksville Department of Public Works, 600 S. Brooksville Ave., Brooksville, for city residents only
It’s still too early to tell the details, Rogers said.
“The track continues to loop south of us now,” he said. “This will cause an increased duration event here, with higher level winds and higher-level rain in Hernando County, so we want everyone to stay safe.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.