Hernando County officials watching Nicole as it moves toward Florida

A tropical storm that formed Monday morning, Nov. 7., east of the Bahamas could make landfall – possibly as a hurricane -- on Florida’s east coast early Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Tropical Storm Nicole is 635 miles southeast of Cedar Key as of the 1 p.m. update. There are hurricane and tropical storm warnings out for the east coast of Florida and the southern part of Georgia, and tropical storm watches out for the west coast of Florida.
In Hernando County, Emergency Management Director James Coleman said Monday that he was watching the storm as it develops.
The Emergency Operations Center is at Level 3 – monitoring, as of Tuesday afternoon.
“We’re waiting to see how the storm is going to develop,” Coleman said. “We are pretty sure it’s going to be a wind event for the county to the point where we’re going to have to take vehicles off the road once it gets above 40, 45 miles per hour.”
However, it’s all subject to change, he said. Things probably will happen pretty quick, Coleman said.
A possible track shows the storm’s center moving north of Lake Okeechobee and passing just north of the Tampa Bay area Thursday afternoon.
Maximum sustained winds could be anywhere from 20 to 30 mph in Hernando County, with tropical storm force winds of 40-plus mph in rain bands as they enter central and western Florida.
There is a large wind field on the north side of the storm due to the northern high pressure. The current forecast for our area has is two to four inches of possible rainfall. Hernando County also has been placed in a Storm Surge Watch with a possible surge of two to four feet if Tropical Storm Nicole moves into the Gulf of Mexico.
Flash and urban flooding is possible across parts of the state.
The hurricane center warned not to focus on the exact track of Nicole because hazards could extend well outside the current cone.
