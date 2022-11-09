Hernando County offices to close Thursday

BROOKSVILLE -- In preparation for impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, Hernando County Government offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 10, and will remained closed on Friday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day.
There will be no trash pickup on Thursday and the Landfill and Convenience Centers will also be closed. These services will reopen and operate as normal on Friday.
A sandbag location opened Wednesday, Nov. 9, beginning at 9 a.m. A limited supply of sand and sandbags will be at Linda Pederson Park, 6300 Shoal Line Blvd., Spring Hill. Bring your own shovel.
Tips on how to properly fill and stack your sandbags
- Fill bags one-half to two-thirds of the way full
- Over-filled bags will result in a leaky sandbag wall
- Stack sandbags so that the seams between the bags are staggered
- Tuck the top of each bag under to ensure that that bag is sealed by its own weight
This self-serve sandbag site will be open until weather conditions begin to deteriorate.
Hernando County Government’s Office of Emergency Management continues to monitor and inform the community about storm impacts. Visit the following web and social media sites for more information.
- For the latest local conditions and a complete list of news alerts go to www.HernandoCounty.us/em
- Sign up to receive weather alerts at www.AlertHernando.org
- Follow on Facebook @HernandoCoGov
- Follow on Twitter @HernandoCoGov
