BROOKSVILLE – The following Hernando County offices/services will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.
- All Hernando County Government offices
- Library Services
- Animal Services
Normal business hours will resume for government offices on Monday, Nov. 14. Animal Services will resume on Saturday, Nov. 12, as normal operations are Tuesday to Saturday.
All Hernando County Solid Waste and Recycling Facilities listed below will remain open for normal business hours on Friday, Nov. 11, for drop-off; however, the administration office will be closed.
- Main Landfill: 14450 Landfill Road in Brooksville
- East Hernando Convenience Center – 33070 Cortez Blvd. in Ridge Manor
- West Hernando Convenience Center – 2525 Osowaw Blvd. in Spring Hill
Republic Services and Hernando County Transit (TheBus) will be providing services as normal on Friday, Nov. 11.
For questions or more information, contact Hernando County’s Public Information Office at (352) 540-6426.
