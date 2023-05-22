BROOKSVILLE – The following Hernando County offices and services will be closed on Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day: all HernandoCounty government offices and library services. Normal business hours will resume for these offices/services on Tuesday, May 30.
TheBus will be observing Memorial Day and will not be operating on Monday, May 29. Normal business hours will resume for TheBus on Tuesday, May 30.
Animal Services will be closed on Tuesday, May 30. Normal business hours will resume on Wednesday, May 31.
The West Hernando and East Hernando Solid Waste Convenience Centers will be closed Monday, May 29, as normal. The Main Landfill, located at 14450 Landfill Road in Brooksville, will remain open and Republic Services will be providing trash, recycling, and yard waste collection services as normal for Monday, May 29.
