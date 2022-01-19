BROOKSVILLE — Is there a property tax cut in your future? Maybe, and it could be 0.2 mill or more.
Things are looking up for the county financially, County Administrator Jeff Rogers said at a Jan. 11 County Commission meeting, and even with more expenses brought about by growth a property tax cut could happen.
The county’s budget director, Toni Brady, presented the proposed budget calendar for the commission, and the kickoff meeting for the budget is Jan. 28.
Rogers said there could be a bond issue of $15 million to $20 million as the county pays for fire station 5, a future fire station 2 and a hangar at the Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport for economic development.
Nothing is in stone yet, and the county still needs to determine staffing needs, software costs, and where to find efficiencies. In the meantime, growth is continuing at a strong pace and it costs more to maintain services, Rogers said.
Rising property taxes should bring in more revenue, and the county is planning to ask for a sales tax hike. State revenues and tourist taxes are rising, but gas tax revenue is falling as cars get more fuel-efficient and more electric cars hit the roads.
“None of us like taxes,” said County Commissioner John Allocco, but he said a sales tax would be a fair way to fund roads because of the loss of gas tax revenue. “Roads need to be expanded and upgraded; this board is not going to let our roads fall apart.”
Commission Chairman Steve Champion said the county has made a commitment to lowering millage, and if it goes down this year it will be the third millage drop in three years.
Rogers said the main community concern is traffic congestion, but he noted that the county hasn’t improved its parks in years while people keep moving in. More than 160 houses are finished per month, he said, companies are moving here, jobs are moving here and one of the highest-growth areas in the country is the Tampa Bay market.
“The big issue is congestion five and 10 years from now, so we need a program to widen roads,” Rogers said.
Allocco added that the commissioners need to make sure the community knows that the money the county puts up for projects is seed money that can bring in matched money.
“We’re being proactive. We’re showing that we’re looking to the future,” he said.
“We’re not just becoming beggars at the state and federal level.”
Rogers said that the county needs to keep 25% in reserve and have a spending plan for the coming second allotment of American Rescue Plan Act funds from the federal government.
Rebonding for utilities last year saved the county tens of millions of dollars, Allocco said. That and the 25% reserves keep the county’s bond rating high and saves the county money on bonds.
Champion said lower millage rates are good, but the county needs to rebuild its reserves.
As for growth, Commissioner Wayne Dukes noted, “I did get one thing on Facebook from a lady: ‘Let’s just stop people from coming here.’”
Champion said, “There’s a lot of that here.”
In other action
• The county met its new airport manager, Steve Miller. He said that he has been in airport and airline management for 25 years, working for United and Delta, and in South Carolina. “You guys have a great facility. I look forward to making it even greater,” Miller said. Champion said, “We take this very seriously. This is our growth engine.” The motion to approve Miller passed 5-0.
• The commissioners heard from a resident who described the troubles her family had, and that the Hernando branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness had helped them get back on their feet. A motion to match a $184,550 increase in state funding with $62,200 from the county was approved 5-0. “It’s a great organization, and more people need to get involved,” another client said.
• Commissioners held a long discussion about the situation with broadband access to the internet and the lack of provider choice for residents in some areas.
• Rogers said the county is overseeing operations at Chinsegut Hill since Mid Florida Community Services ended its contract, and there has been “a lot of interest,” he said, adding he would be coming back to the board for direction.
