BROOKSVILLE -- The Hernando County Commission has issued a county-wide burn ban effective immediately.
An ongoing lack of precipitation and increasing temperatures has created conditions highly favorable for brush fires to occur and rapidly spread. The current Keetch-Byram Drought Index for Hernando County is 573, which places the county "Very High" for fire danger risk, according to Florida Forest Service Forecast reports.
The county-wide ban prohibits all outdoor burning that has not been specifically permitted by the Florida Forest Service. Bonfires, campfires, and burning of vegetation debris is not allowed.
The burn ban does not pertain to cooking on attended and monitored barbecue equipment, so long as that equipment is a contained gas or charcoal grill.
Be mindful that simply tossing a lit cigarette into the grass can easily ignite brushfires that can spread out of control rapidly, putting people in danger and threatening homes and businesses.
The burn ban will continue to be in effect until the BOCC by like resolution determines that emergency drought conditions no longer exist in the County, or the Fire Chief notifies the BOCC in writing that the Keetch-Byram Drought Index remained below 400 in the county for a period of seven consecutive days, whichever occurs first.
To report violations of the burn ban, contact the Hernando County Communications Center at 352-754-6830.
