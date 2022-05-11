BROOKSVILLE – The SHIP Program is a loan that provides down payment assistance for families/individuals that meet the eligibility guidelines. The four main eligibility requirements are:
- Applicants must meet income limits for family size without going over.
- Ability to qualify with a financial institution (obtain a pre-approval)
- Must participate in a First Time Home Buyers Education Class and receive a class certificate upon completion.
- Must not have owned a home anywhere within the three previous years (public record searches are conducted for verification)
Eligibility is based upon household size and anticipated gross annual income. Gross annual income is defined as any working member of the household over 18 years of age and any other member of the household receiving other forms of income such as Social Security benefits, pensions, retirement, etc. Anticipated is defined as gross income earned projected for a period of 12 months ahead from the date the Income Certification Form is completed.
The income range for 2022 is from $28,750 for one person to $86,750 for a family of eight.
For more information or to schedule an appointment contact Tania Franklin, SHIP Loan Coordinator at the Hernando County Housing Authority. Call (352) 754-4087 or email tfranklin@hernandocounty.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.