BROOKSVILLE — Signs are sprouting up and down U.S. 41 as developers bring plans for new housing developments to the area, but local residents aren’t happy about the prospect of new neighbors.
At the Hernando County Commission meeting on June 14, a rezoning petition for 388.5 acres at the southwest corner of Mason Smith Road and U.S. Highway 41 (Broad Street) called for 1,250 units built by Lennar between two developments.
The site is across from the fairgrounds and while the school district has told the developer’s representatives that there is room in the schools, that will be reevaluated when the plats are submitted.
The plan is for townhomes, villas and single-family homes on 40-foot and 50-foot lots.
School concurrency is a big issue, of course, and Tristan Crossley, a ranch manager at a nearby farm, said he grew up in Davie, where he said development by Lennar severely overcrowded the schools because of the “exponential population increase like we’re experiencing in Hernando County now.”
He said he wanted his two children out of Winding Waters Elementary School but said he was told that all schools were at or over capacity, so now they are homeschooled.
“Don’t believe everything you hear about the schools,” Commission Chairman Steve Champion said. “There’s not much truth that comes from them.”
Crossley also mentioned flooding, and said sometimes neighbors’ pigs swim over their four-foot fences.
He also said Mason Smith Road is not equipped to handle the traffic that will be generated.
Diane McCarthy said she moved into an existing home in Hernando years ago to get away from “the rat race” of Hillsborough County.
“Our concern is that these new families coming into the county will have expectations of a different lifestyle and expect the existing residents to change their ways,” she said.
She said she was concerned about pollution to drinking water and flooding, too.
Don Lacey, speaking for the petitioner, said the U.S. 41 corridor has been designated for residential developments since 1990, and that they will work with the county on designs and traffic analysis.
These projects are 15- to 20-year projects, he said, and added that Lennar will work with the school system.
The motion to approve the rezoning passed on a 5-0 vote.
A petition for rezoning by Ridge Manor Project LLC on the north side of Cortez Boulevard, approximately 300 feet west of Olancha Road, for 263 units on 80 acres was also presented.
It passed 5-0 with no public comment at the meeting but letters to the Planning Commission sought its rejection.
Agenda changes upset some
The postponement of a variance petition for Florida Coast Shrimp LLC was bad news for numerous people at the meeting who showed up for that item.
Champion said commissioners needed to talk about it because of the people who might waste their day waiting for the item.
People wanted to know the change date, and were told it would be the first county commission meeting in August.
One woman said she had property across from the facility and had spent money to fly in from Texas for the meeting, and now it was being changed.
South Brooksville
Commissioners got an earful from residents of South Brooksville regarding the lack of funding from the Phase I and Phase II federal aid for the area, and that the county needed to pay attention to South Brooksville and its problems. Champion said he has made South Brooksville a priority and that all the other commissioners voted that way.
“It’s going to take the county and the city and the community to come together,” he said, to deal with the problems of blight and code violations.
“It’s not accurate to say that South Brooksville was excluded,” he said. There was money available, but people had to apply for it.
County Administrator Jeff Rogers and Commissioner Wayne Dukes said the citizens in the area need to come in and tell the commission what they need.
“We need to understand what you need,” Rogers said. “We don’t want to come in and design the community for you.”
Champion said South Brooksville would be on a list of projects that Rogers holds, and that he gives updates on at every meeting.
