NHC issues hurricane warning as Elsa moves north along west coast of Florida

At 2 p.m., Tropical Storm Elsa was about 95 miles northwest of Key West Florida and 295 miles south of Tampa. It was moving north at 9 mph. Maximum sustained winds were 70 mph. It needs 74 mph to reach Category 1 hurricane strength.

 Map courtesy of NHC

BROOKSVILLE - All Hernando County government offices (including library services) will be closed on Wednesday in an abundance of caution as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches our area.

Transit Services (TheBus)

Transit Services (TheBus) will suspend public transportation services beginning at 5 p.m. this afternoon through Wednesday due to dangerous weather conditions. Transit services will resume as normal on Thursday.

Solid Waste Facilities and Curbside Recycling/Yard Waste Collection

All solid waste and recycling facilities will be closed on Wednesday and there will be no recycling or yard waste curbside collection due to dangerous weather conditions. Recycling and yard waste will be picked up on your next regularly scheduled service date.

Summer Camp

All scheduled summer camps for Wednesday will be cancelled and will reopen Thursday, pending damage assessment review.

Alfred McKethan/Pine Island Park

Alfred McKethan/Pine Island Park, 10840 Pine Island Drive in Spring Hill, will be closed beginning 5 p.m. today and will remain closed until safety inspections are conducted Thursday.

Additional information on office/service reopenings will be provided as it becomes available.