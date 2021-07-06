BROOKSVILLE - All Hernando County government offices (including library services) will be closed on Wednesday in an abundance of caution as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches our area.
Transit Services (TheBus)
Transit Services (TheBus) will suspend public transportation services beginning at 5 p.m. this afternoon through Wednesday due to dangerous weather conditions. Transit services will resume as normal on Thursday.
Solid Waste Facilities and Curbside Recycling/Yard Waste Collection
All solid waste and recycling facilities will be closed on Wednesday and there will be no recycling or yard waste curbside collection due to dangerous weather conditions. Recycling and yard waste will be picked up on your next regularly scheduled service date.
Summer Camp
All scheduled summer camps for Wednesday will be cancelled and will reopen Thursday, pending damage assessment review.
Alfred McKethan/Pine Island Park
Alfred McKethan/Pine Island Park, 10840 Pine Island Drive in Spring Hill, will be closed beginning 5 p.m. today and will remain closed until safety inspections are conducted Thursday.
Additional information on office/service reopenings will be provided as it becomes available.
