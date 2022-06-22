BROOKSVILLE – Hernando County government and the office of Hernando County Clerk of Circuit Court & Comptroller Doug Chorvat Jr. is launching a new online system to access all Hernando County government meetings, such as the Board of County Commissioners, Planning & Zoning Commission, and the Hernando/Citrus MPO.
The new system, Legistar, is a legislative management software for agendas, meeting minutes, and live stream videos. The update went into effect on Wednesday, June 22.
To access all meeting agendas and minutes, as well as all supporting documents considered and/or adopted by each government agency, visit https://hernandocountyfl.legistar.com/calendar.aspx. The link to this website is available on both Hernando County’s website (www.HernandoCounty.us) and the Clerk of Circuit Court’s website (www.HernandoClerk.com).
Remember to update any bookmarks or links that you may have stored on your computer.
How to use Legistar:
- Starting June 22, meetings agendas, minutes and videos will be available on the Meeting Calendar tab. All previous meetings from June 14 and before will still be available online through the “Meetings prior to June 2022” tab.
- Upcoming meetings will appear in a separate box at the top of the meeting calendar list.
- To view a live stream of a meeting session, click the “In Progress” link in the video column for that meeting date/time.
- You can now subscribe to receive email notifications when the agenda is published. This box is located at the top of the Meeting Calendar tab.
