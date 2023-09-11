BROOKSVILLE – As of Sept. 8, the Hernando County Executive Policy Group has extended the local state of emergency declaration for Hernando County.
This declaration provides Hernando County Government the authority to take action as needed to ensure the health, safety and welfare of our community. This includes making emergency purchases, obtain additional resources, renting equipment, hiring workers, utilizing volunteers, etc. The local state of emergency will be in effect for seven days, or until rescinded.
Visit the Hernando County Emergency Management website at www.HernandoCounty.us/EM for all storm-related notices.
