Hernando County Emergency Management announces voluntary evacuations

BROOKSVILLE – Hernando County Emergency Management continues to monitor Tropical Storm Idalia.
Voluntary evacuations have been issued for all areas west of U.S. 19, which includes evacuation zones A, B and C. All residents living in coastal and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes county-wide, are included.
Residents are advised to seek safe shelter with family or friends who reside in a safe structure. If this is not a possibility, a public shelter will open at noon on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 at the below addresses.
West Hernando Middle School – Special Needs
14325 Ken Austin Parkway
Brooksville, FL 34614
If you need the Special Needs Shelter and have a pet, transportation from either your house or shelter location for your pet is done through Animal Control with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. Please call Hernando County Public Information Center at 352-754-4083 to arrange pickup. The center will open at 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28.
D. S. Parrott Middle School – General Population and Pet Friendly
19220 Youth Drive
Brooksville, FL 34601
Pet-friendly shelter tips
Citizens and their animals are housed in separate sections of the designated shelter(s). Designated shelters are typically Hernando County Schools. Animals will be housed in crates in a different location than where general population is located. If you need to seek shelter with your pet during a declared emergency the following list will help you be prepared:
- Bring your own appropriately sized crate (County resources are limited)
- Bring all of your dogs’ required medications
- Bring several days’ worth of your animals’ food
- Ensure your dog is current on all vaccinations
- Bring your own leash and collar. Ensure your dog is trained to walk on a leash
- Bring any toys and/or bedding that will make your animal comfortable.
- If your animal is fearful or shy, bring sheets to cover the crate while still allowing airflow.
- If you bring a crate place something unique on it to distinguish it from others.
- Understand that your animal will not be housed in the same section as you; however, you will have access to your animal.
- Do not buy different snacks or food for the animal that they are not accustomed to, this will often cause the animals to have digestive issues; particularly when they are already stressed.
- If your animal has any propensity to bite animals or humans, please obtain and utilize a muzzle.
- Bring spray cleaner, paper towels etc., to be able to clean your animal’s crate.
Sandbag locations
Sandbag locations are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Linda Pedersen Park
6300 Shoal Line Blvd.
Spring Hill, FL 34609
Anderson Snow Park
1360 Anderson Snow Road
Spring Hill, FL 34609
Enter through the service road between the park and the gymnastics place; the sand is located at the end.
Ridge Manor Community Center
34240 Cortez Blvd.
Ridge Manor, FL 33523
City of Brooksville DPW (open 24/7)
600 S. Brooksville Ave.
Brooksville, FL 34601
These self-serve sandbag sites will remain open until weather conditions begin to deteriorate. Please bring your own shovel.
Hernando County Government’s Office of Emergency Management continues to monitor and inform our community about storm impacts. Visit the following web and social media sites for more information.
For the latest local conditions and a complete list of news alerts go to www.HernandoCounty.us/EM
Sign up to receive weather alerts at www.AlertHernando.org
Follow on Facebook @HernandoCountyFire and @HernandoCoGov
Follow on Twitter @HernandoCoGov
Stay tuned as more information becomes available. Visit the Hernando County Emergency Management website at www.HernandoCounty.us/EM for all storm-related notices.
