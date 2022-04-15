The main Elections Office in Hernando County is moving out of the courthouse, according to a press release from Shirley Anderson, Hernando County Supervisor of Elections.
The Elections Office will be permanently moving to 16264 Spring Hill Drive, Brooksville, effective Monday, April 18.
“We are excited to be moving to a larger facility that will enable us to better serve the public and perform our duties in a more efficient manner. Our Forest Oaks office located at 7443 Forest Oaks Blvd. will remain open and ready to serve voters,” Anderson said.
Voters need to remember the courthouse will no longer be a drop off site for their vote-by-mail ballots. Visit HernandoVotes.gov to find a location.
Hours of operation at both sites will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The phone number is 352-754-4125.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.