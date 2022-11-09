Hernando County declares local state of emergency

BROOKSVILLE – The county government has declared a local state of emergency, the county said in a press release on Wednesday afternoon.
At 4 p.m., Tropical Storm Nicole was about 55 miles east of Freeport, Grand Bahama Island and about 135 miles east of West Palm Beach with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. It was moving west at 13 mph.
“Hernando County Emergency Management is continuing to monitor Tropical Storm Nicole,” the release said. “Government leaders are assessing current and forecasted conditions to determine the need for additional emergency protective measures. PROCLAMATION NO. 2022-2 Declaration of State of Local Emergency, has been enacted by the Hernando County Board of County Commissioners.”
This gives Hernando County government the authority to take action as needed to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the community, including making emergency purchases, obtaining additional resources, renting equipment, hiring workers, utilizing volunteers and more. The local state of emergency will be in effect for seven days, or until rescinded.
Visit the Hernando County Emergency Management website at www.HernandoCounty.us/EM for all storm-related notices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.