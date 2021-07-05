On Monday morning, Hernando County declared a local state of emergency because of the approach of Tropical Storm Elsa.
Leaders are assessing current and forecasted conditions to determine the need for additional emergency measures. The state of emergency will be effective for seven days, or until it is rescinded.
The Emergency Operations Center transitioned to Level 2 partial activation at 10 a.m. Monday.
The county has issued a voluntary evacuation order for coastal zone A, mobile homes, low-lying and flood prone areas countywide. A general population, special needs and pet-friendly shelter will open beginning at 9 a.m., Tuesday, July 6, for residents in these zones at the Enrichment Center located at 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd. in Brooksville. Visit https://bit.ly/2JYEKGN to find the location of your zone.
Shelter residents are advised to bring identification, eat before arriving, bring an air mattress or sleeping cot, and bring medicines, a blanket/sheet, snacks, water and personal hygiene products.
Those who have special needs should call 352-754-4083 to request transportation. Parking is limited, so the county recommends carpooling to the site.
A limited supply of sand and sandbags will be available through Tuesday, July 6, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Linda Pederson Park, 6300 Shoal Line Blvd., Spring Hill.
The following websites are available for more information: For the latest local conditions, go to www.HernandoCounty.us/em
Sign up to receive weather alerts at www.AlertHernando.org
Follow @HernandoCoGov on Facebook or Twitter.
Blood donors needed ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa
As tropical storm Elsa approaches, LifeSouth is asking blood donors to help an already strained local and national blood supply by donating before the storm hits.
Donors are needed now to maintain the community’s blood supply and help local hospitals prepare. LifeSouth is the sole provider of blood to Oak Hill Hospital, Bayfront Health Brooksville, Bayfront Health Springhill, Moffitt Cancer Center and Citrus Memorial Hospital. Blood donated with LifeSouth directly helps patients at these hospitals.
Blood donors who have not donated recently are also encouraged to donate and consider donating platelets. Donors must be at least 17 years old, or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo I.D. is also required.
For more information or to find a blood drive, call 888-795-2707 or visit lifesouth.org.
