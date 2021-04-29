Just four months after vaccines starting rolling out, at least 8 million Floridians have been vaccinated and 64,580 people have been vaccinated in Hernando County.
After a pause in offering Johnson & Johnson vaccinations, the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted that J&J shots would be available at vaccination sites in Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville, and Miami.
In Hernando County, the Florida Department of Health COVID dashboard reports there have been 13,380 positive cases as of April 22 and 457 deaths resulting from COVID-19. These totals include cases from the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. Resident hospitalizations have reached 993, an increase of 64 people since Feb. 24. In Florida, at least 2,191,038 cases of COVID have been established, resulting in 34,696 resident deaths and 682 non-resident deaths.
According to the Florida Department of Health in Hernando, a total of 44,043 people have completed both doses to be considered fully immunized. In the coming weeks, DOH-Hernando has stated that it will move its vaccination site from the Hernando County Fairgrounds back to its Spring Hill office 7551 Forest Oaks Blvd. COVID-19 tests are still available but on a limited basis.
To register for a vaccine appointment with DOH-Hernando, visit www.patientportalfl.com or call 844-770-8548. Any questions related to COVID-19 can be made by calling the DOH call center, available 24/7, at 1-866-779-6121.
