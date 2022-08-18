BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County Government is renovating the Judicial Center with upgrades to the courthouse building, including expanding courtrooms, enhancing security, creating a brand-new entrance and lobby, and enhancements to parking including seven ADA parking spaces.
This project is set to begin on Sept. 13 and is estimated to continue through the spring of 2024. The anticipated construction will bring changes to the parking area and main entrance into the lobby. The new lobby entrance is projected to be completed and open to the public sometime in the fall of 2023. The public will be notified of any potential delays.
A new temporary entrance for the main lobby will be put into effect for citizens during the renovations. The temporary entrance will be located off to the right-hand side of the courthouse next to Jefferson Street. The additional entrance located between the two buildings will still be accessible for public use.
The first entrance into the parking lot for the Judicial Center on Broad Street will be closed. The public will need to use the second entrance to gain access to the parking area. The parking lot on the east side of Broad Street and Magnolia Street will no longer be accessible to the public during construction. The parking lot next to the Records Storage building will also be closed. These parking lots will be utilized as contractor staging areas.
Please note that parking will be limited while this project is ongoing. Be courteous of local businesses in downtown Brooksville and do not use their parking lots for temporary parking at the courthouse.
While the renovations are in effect, the recycling containers will be removed from the courthouse and no longer accessible. Recycling can still be dropped off at the main landfill or one of Hernando County’s Convenience Centers. For recycling locations, please visit: https://www.hernandocounty.us/departments/departments-n-z/solid-waste-and-recycling/recycling-locations-information
