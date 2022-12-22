Hernando County coordinates with Jericho Road Ministries to open shelters for cold weather

Hernando County Emergency Management is monitoring the potential for cold weather Friday night into Saturday morning, and Saturday night into Sunday morning.
In preparation, Emergency Management has coordinated with Jericho Road Ministries to ensure that anyone without access to heat has a safe place to stay beginning Friday, Dec. 23, and until weather conditions improve.
The cold weather shelters will be:
Men’s Shelter
1090 Mondon Hill Road
Brooksville, FL 34605
Phone: 352-799-2912, ext. 103
Women’s Shelter (Mary’s House)
1163 Howell Ave.
Brooksville, FL 34601
Phone: 352-799-2912, ext. 109
Steps to Prepare for Cold Weather:
- Residents should stay indoors, bring pets inside and cover or move plants that are sensitive to cold indoors. Do not leave pets outside in the cold weather.
- Consider running pool pumps overnight during freezing temperatures to prevent damage.
- Individuals that need to seek shelter from the cold may contact Jericho Road Ministries for assistance.
- Residents are encouraged to monitor to local media outlets or the National Weather Service at http://www.srh.noaa.gov/tbw/ for current weather information. The EOC is not activated at this time.
Recommend Actions:
- Take this opportunity to refresh your emergency supply kit. For more information, visit http://www.HernandoCounty.us/EM
- Register for automated severe weather notifications at http://www.AlertHernando.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.