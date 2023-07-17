BROOKSVILLE — Homeowners are going to pay more for fire service in their next tax bill, though county commissioners know people are not happy about it.
Every commissioner reported receiving emails and phone calls when the postcards announcing the increase in the Municipal Services Benefit Unit for fiscal 2024 landed in mailboxes across Hernando County.
For some property types, rates went down.
Homeowners will pay a base fee of $17.86 plus a residence fee of $302.86, for a total of $320.66. The base fee is falling from $28.87 but the residence fee is rising from $224.24, so homeowners, who were paying $253.11, will be paying $67.55 more.
The revenue from the fire rescue assessment is estimated at $31,790,073 at 95% collection (allowing discounts), the county said in agenda documents.
“Rates have been reallocated based on the last three years of calls for service,” a box on the postcard said, and that caused a very long discussion at the July 11 County Commission meeting.
Out of the 13 categories listed on the postcard, nine showed a decrease in assessment.
A study by Raftelis Financial Consultants recommended the rate changes, but Commissioner Steve Champion was adamant in his rejection of the study and said he wouldn’t vote for a $7 million increase on homeowners but reducing the cost on others. He said he would back a 14% across-the-board increase, which he said would be fair. He made a motion to reject the study and direct the staff and administrator to look at cuts and temporary funding from reserves.
He pointed out that churches would pay less, even though they’re empty most of the time and at risk for a fire.
As for homeowners, “The residents are going to get killed on this whole thing,” he said. “There’s tons of complaints on this. I must have had 30 emails, and lots of phone calls. They’re not happy about this at all.”
He wanted to know if commissioners had to accept the changes.
County Administrator Jeff Rogers talked about how other counties fund their fire departments, and said it comes down to who benefits from the presence of Fire Rescue the most.
“We have data showing that this has been where the benefit has been,” Rogers said to Champion. Ultimately, Rogers added, “the board can implement what it wants.”
Commissioner Jerry Campbell said he’s heard from the public. “Nobody’s emailed me yet and said, ‘I’m real happy about it.’”
County Attorney Jon Jouben said the study showed some people were paying too much, and doing nothing could result in them filing a lawsuit against the county.
Commission Chairman John Allocco said he didn’t think they had any options this close to the time when they have to approve the budget.
He said he’s not happy about it either, and the initial effort was to make the system more fair because there were some people paying a lot and others paying nothing.
He said some of the complaints he got were that Fire Rescue was the highest item on their tax bill.
“I just don’t like the study,” Champion said, noting that Fire Rescue sends out multiple vehicles for 911 calls, including fire trucks for medical calls because the fire trucks have EMS equipment.
Fire Chief Paul Hasenmeier defended the use, saying battalion chiefs don’t send out extra vehicles unless they have to.
At issue was that Fire Rescue has been very busy for the past three years because of COVID, and that increased the number of calls for service and skewed the data in the study.
Duane Chichester of the Nature Coast Manufacturers came forward and said during the public comment portion of the meeting that the study was flawed because of the COVID factor. Industry doesn’t take a lot of EMS and fire calls, he said.
The debate went around and around, with complaints, proposals and comments including keeping rates the same and using financial reserves or a millage increase to make up a shortfall.
One proposal was to take the 2023 Fire Rescue calls and multiply them by three, eliminating the other two years, and use that to calculate Fire Rescue’s needs.
Allocco adjourned the meeting briefly to find out when the rates have to go forward, and they learned from Budget Director Toni Brady that the “TRIM drop-dead date” to provide MSBU rates to the property appraiser’s system was not in late July as originally thought but July 13, so they were too late to go through the process of readvertising and holding a new meeting.
Rogers said they could approve the rates, or reject the study and the proposed rates and provide the old rates to the tax collector, but then there would be a shortfall for the current fire services budget that would have to be made up through “revenue options or expense cuts.”
“So we’re just looking at basically kicking the can down to the following year to come up with the difference,” Allocco said. “We just flattened the millage today.”
They could revisit it next year, he said, but again they’re doing what previous boards did.
Brady warned that with their talk about doing a general obligation bond next year, tapping reserves could hurt their credit rating, as happened in 2018. Champion said that with their 25% reserves position, they could take out $3 million and it would cut reserves to 21% or 22% or so, but Brady said the standard was 25% and lower reserves would cost them more in interest.
Campbell’s motion to approve the proposed MSBU rates and have staff come back with options and a rationale for fire fees in the future passed 3-1, with Commissioner Beth Narverud absent, and Champion dissenting.
“It’s a hard situation,” Allocco said after the vote. “I’m telling the community that I believe our first-responders do a very good job.”
People keep calling 911 for services, “or drive like idiots,” and that’s the reality, he said. Repeating earlier statements at meetings, he noted that people need to change their behavior and take better care of themselves.
CEMEX land donation
It’s been an inconvenience for Hernando’s firefighters and sheriff’s deputies to have to go long distances for training and qualification, so the county’s been looking for a location closer to home.
Hasenmeier said at the meeting on July 11 that training increases organizational morale and improves firefighters’ skills, so the news that CEMEX and the county reached a deal for a piece of land that will be turned into a training area was good news to cost-conscious county commissioners.
For $100, the county is getting a 60-acre parcel of land on Citrus Way.
“There’s a lot of great work coming as this moves forward,” Hasenmeier said.
Champion asked what the land could be used for, and Hasenmeier said it could be used for a burn building that’s five to six stories tall and for fire rooms where the walls can be moved to create areas for fire scenarios.
“To say I’m excited is a huge understatement,” Sheriff Al Nienhuis said. The closest areas for driving training are in Dade City and Lecanto, and there’s a local nonprofit that lets its space be used for firearms training for trainees and deputies, but that won’t be there forever.
James Morris of CEMEX said the deal took a while.
“We are glad we are finally here at this moment,” he said.
In other action
Though it wasn’t a formal budget meeting, County Administrator Jeff Rogers mentioned the budget workshop and the recommendation for a .26 mill increase that balanced the budget with $3.8 million more with the capital improvement projects for the next meeting on July 25, when the county will have to set the maximum millage rate. The difference between the “certified” and the “good faith” estimate is $870,000, so they need $3 million. Suggestions to avoid a millage increase included delaying the Anderson Snow Park Splash Park for a year and/or postponing the administration buildout to next year and keep the same millage rate. The latter was approved on a 5-0 vote.
Commissioners approved the $4.63 million contract for the Rotary Splash Park at Anderson Snow Sports Complex to Waller Construction after a long discussion of contracting and how some commissioners believe contractors are gouging the county. The cost of materials and labor is going up and delaying the splash park could cause the price to be higher. Commissioner Brian Hawkins said he found some of the service-based costs to seem “inflated,” and that it came in at $2 million over the original budget. Allocco pointed out that it was not the same project because it has parking, a maintenance building and bathrooms. Budget Director Toni Brady said the cost is being paid by $1 million in parks general funds, and the rest from impact fees. The vote to approve was 5-0.
