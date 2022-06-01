BROOKSVILLE — Norman Stier stood outside the County Commission chambers May 24 wondering what had just happened.
The resident of Lawrence Street in Spring Hill and his neighbors have been trying for 16 years to get the county to do something about the road that winds through The Oaks subdivision from Barclay Road to Mariner Boulevard.
County Engineer Scott Herring had the job of trying to work something out based on a report by the University of Florida’s College of Engineering that called for speed bumps. Residents’ requests included reduced speed limits, traffic lights, speed tables, and more enforcement by sheriff’s deputies, all with one caveat: that the county pay for the whole thing.
Ultimately, commissioners approved temporary traffic calming measures while staff seeks a long-term solution that would include a cost to residents.
Residents of the area around Harrow Road and Goodrich Street in Spring Hill also were present, and during citizens comments complained of a “crisis” in their community because of speeding cars.
Michael Horn, a new resident from Michigan, said he wouldn’t have moved to the area if he had known about the traffic issues, including cars going 50 to 60 mph as if Harrow Road were a racetrack.
County commissioners were sympathetic, though Chairman Steve Champion repeated his assertions made during earlier debates on Lawrence Street’s traffic issues that if the county agreed to take action, there would be many other areas demanding the same.
Alfred Rosario, who said he lives on nearby Eric Road, pleaded with commissioners.
“It’s a matter of time before something happens,” he said. “Please control the speed; that’s all I’m asking.”
Champion said it’s a law enforcement issue, and encouraged residents to bring complaints to the Sheriff’s Office.
Herring said traffic calming is a quality-of-life issue, but cautioned the commissioners about their actions.
“You’re setting a precedent for traffic calming on every non-collector road in the county,” he said.
“How do you pick one (road) and not the other?” Champion asked.
Commissioner John Allocco said he wasn’t opposed to traffic calming, so long as the people who wanted it paid for it.
Commissioner Beth Narverud said it’s a matter of enforcement, and drivers are not supposed to be speeding but they are.
“The sheriff can’t be everywhere,” Champion said.
“But he has to be somewhere,” Narverud said, adding that if you try to drive the speed limit of 35 on Elgin Boulevard, people start beeping their horns and being nasty.
Allocco at one point said traffic circles might be a solution but couldn’t be implemented on roads that are already built.
The problem in The Oaks is that the residents appeared worried that a vote in their community might not be in favor of traffic calming. Herring said he could have temporary speed bumps and warning signs installed for six months if they vote in favor, and that wouldn’t cost residents anything, but permanent traffic calming would have to be paid for out of the county’s coffers or through a Municipal Services Benefit Unit assessment.
Another question was who would get a vote on the devices?
Stier said they’ve been fighting for 16 years over this, and the county has spent $35,000 on a study over whether to spend $40,000.
The final vote was 5-0 to accept the traffic calming guidelines.
Herring said they’re going to have a vote, then put in temporary traffic calming made of rubber for six months, and asked that the cost be waived. That motion to go forward passed on a 5-0 vote, too.
“It’s not what we wanted, obviously,” Stier said outside the chambers. “We don’t feel that there should be any cost.”
Herring said the county will now go back and determine which lots will vote on the MSBU for Lawrence Street, and then process the paperwork for the vote.
“If the MSBU passes, then we’ll follow the paperwork we have to do to get the MSBU in place, and start installing the devices,” he said.
He doesn’t know how long it will take. “This is the first one we’ve ever done,” he said.
Will it be the first of many?
“We will see what the public says,” Herring said.
Code enforcers honored
Commissioners recognized the work and dedication of the county’s code enforcement officers in honor of Code Enforcement Appreciation Week, to be observed June 6-10.
Keeping properties in the county within its codes is a tough job, the commissioners said, but it’s one the staff does with care and respect.
“We don’t get complaints about you, which is a good thing,” Champion told a group of code officers.
He added, to laughter, “Are we going to make the work extra hard that week?”
“I know people like to decorate their yards with car parts,” Commissioner Jeff Holcomb said, and Narverud wondered how a homeowner could let their property look so bad.
“I just applaud you guys,” she added, “thinking about you having to walk up to that house.”
“I want to thank you all for what you do, and I know it’s not easy,” Allocco said, noting the only challenge he gets is from people not understanding the process. People assume nothing is happening, but there’s a process, he said.
“Just because you don’t see something happening doesn’t mean nothing is happening,” Allocco said.
People might not like the answers they get from code enforcement, County Administrator Jeff Rogers said, and “I haven’t gotten a complaint about rudeness. Thank you for your professionalism and your passion.”
In other action
• Commissioners received an update from Rogers on the progress of the Dr. Dennis Wilfong Center for Success at the Brooksville–Tampa Bay Regional Airport. There is a request for quotes now for interviewing architects and work is proceeding on conceptualizing a sign to commemorate Wilfong. Infrastructure work should begin in December, Rogers said, and construction could begin in March 2024, with a March 2025 move-in date.
• Commissioners received a briefing similar to the one Pasco’s County commissioners heard from CareerSource Pasco-Hernando President and CEO Jerome Salatino on the plans in the state’s REACH Act to change local workforce services. Members were unanimous in their rejection of a merger with Pinellas’ and Hillsborough’s workforce agencies, and voted 5-0 to send a letter expressing that view. (Pasco commissioners say state’s REACH Act is overreach)
• Commissioners discussed spending plans for more than $18 million in federal money from Phase 2 of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Champion expressed concern about funding charities, and especially nonprofits like the Girl Scouts whose national leaders have expressed “woke” viewpoints on issues.
• On a 5-0 vote, commissioners approved giving Pasco County a two-year notice on ending an interlocal wastewater agreement along County Line Road. “Our wastewater facilities are for our wastewater, not Pasco’s,” Allocco said. Champion said that Pasco County can keep its waste on its own side.
• In response to public comments on “election integrity,” Holcomb said anyone with concerns about the way Hernando County’s elections operations should file a complaint with the state’s new “elections police.” He said he has confidence in Hernando’s and Florida’s elections operations, but added that things are different in other states.
