BROOKSVILLE — Watch your mail if you’re a registered voter in Hernando County, because Supervisor of Elections Shirley Anderson soon will be sending you something.
It’s been clear for a while that Hernando’s precinct map is a confusing array of numbered districts and precinct numbers that might have been fine 20 years ago, but the growth in the county has created confusion.
Anderson and some of her staff appeared before the Hernando County Commission on April 26 to announce that while you might not like the candidates or the incumbents, might not want people to vote by mail or might not want some people to vote at all, at least the new system makes a bit more sense.
Redistricting created some confusion, but now Anderson can reveal a new setup, and even the commissioners were happy with her work.
Her presentation showed the county broken up into five districts, and each precinct in the district is numbered with the first digit being the number of the district, and then a number that is a multiple of 10. For example, District 1 has six precincts, numbered from 110 to 160. This system can hold true as the county grows and more districts and more precincts are needed, Anderson said.
There are 32 precincts now, she said, and 29 voting locations; some locations are large enough to handle two precincts.
“It is a huge, huge undertaking,” Anderson said, because — among other things — they need to have new signs made up.
Commission Chairman Steve Champion and the rest of the commissioners commended Anderson and her team.
It makes logical sense, Commissioner John Allocco said. “Most people don’t realize how complicating redistricting is on every level,” he said.
Commissioner Jeff Holcomb noted that voters who need more information can go to Hernandovotes.gov to look up their new district, precinct and voting location.
And, he reminded everyone, Anderson needs volunteers to staff those precincts. Like the other commissioners, he’s not a fan of mail-in voting, though 47,444 voters in Hernando County voted by mail in the last election, while 34,427 people voted early and 34,943 voted on Election Day.
There’s been a 20% increase in registered voters in the past 10 years, and the last election had a 75% turnout, Anderson said.
The motion to approve Anderson’s changes passed 5-0.
Primary election day is Aug. 23.
In other action
• The commission voted 5-0 to approve economic development incentives for Pem-Air Turbine Engine Services, an global repair provider of commercial and military aircraft turbine engines, accessories and related platform components that has been a tenant at the Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport since 2012.
“It’s great that they’re choosing to expand here when they can be anywhere in the world,” said County Administrator Jeff Rogers.
Economic Development Director Valerie Pianta noted that they’re working with the company on an expansion.
Allocco added that Pianta has been working hard. There were old complaints, he said, that they were not using the airport, and now there is $75 million in investment in the airport.
• The commission approved 5-0 the appointment of Dorothy Masumian as a member of the Library Advisory Committee.
• Gordon Onderdonk gave a presentation on the situation involving solid waste collection. Right now, the county has one of the lowest rates in the region for garbage pickup, $14.23 a month in Spring Hill and $14.77 a month in the subscription area. But the cost probably will have to increase because of rising costs the garbage collectors face, including the rising price of gasoline.
The cost is $39.91 per month in Citrus County, for example, but that’s because of the presence of multiple collectors who have contracts in different areas.
An issue in the area is that some parts of the county have mandatory garbage pickup and others have to subscribe to garbage pickup. Champion noted that those who don’t subscribe to garbage pickup often have properties that look terrible.
Commissioner Beth Narverud said a big problem is that it’s so hard to reach Republic to order a bulk pickup or file a complaint, and said there should be a phone number and email link on the county’s website.
Suggestions for what to do for when the contract expires range from changing from one district to multiple districts to developing a procurement method for a new franchise.
• The commission voted 4-1 with Champion dissenting to approve the Benton Hills Community Development District. Champion said he has vowed to never approve another one after the situation with Sterling Hill’s CDD.
