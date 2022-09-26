Local governments and agencies are announcing closings as Hurricane Ian approaches.
This list will be updated as new closings come in.
- The Florida Department of Health in HernandoCounty offices and clinics are closed for regular operations Sept. 27-30, to allow staff to focus on the emergency response to Hurricane Ian. Individuals with appointments during this time of closure will be contacted to reschedule clinic visits.
- Hernando County Schools will be closed from Sept. 27 to 30.
- Pasco-Hernando State College will be closed from Sept. 27 to 30.
- The Hernando County Commission meeting and budget meeting scheduled for Sept. 27 have been postponed a week.
- Hernando County Government offices, Animal Services and Library Services will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Sept. 30. Transit Services (TheBus) and Republic Services will be providing service as scheduled until further notice.
- In Brooksville, residential and commercial trash pickup has been suspended from Tuesday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Sept. 30. This suspension includes scheduled recycling pickup on Wednesday, Sept. 28. All trash pickup will resume Monday, October 3, and recycling pick-up will be Wednesday, Oct. 5. Residents are advised to bring in all trash receptacles until trash pickup resumes.
