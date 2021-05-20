HERNANDO — While laws are drawn up to hold society together, it’s law enforcement officers who make sure that everyone upholds the laws that bind us all. This month, Hernando commissioners are celebrating law enforcement officers by officially recognizing their efforts to keep the county safe and secure.
“Last month I had asked for a resolution how Hernando County is backing the blue,” Commissioner Jeff Holcomb said. “There’s been public figures out there using words like, ‘Be confrontational with law enforcement officers.’ Here in Hernando County, we’re doing things differently than the rest of the world.”
A resolution states that Hernando County offers unwavering support for its law enforcement officers and recognizes that law enforcement officers put their lives on the line each and every day. The resolution recognizes Hernando County as a “blue county” and invites residents to add blue to their home in support of law enforcement.
Holcomb invited Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis and some of his deputies to attend the regular county commission meeting May 11 to be recognized for their efforts in keeping the county safe.
“As you’ve known, I’ve said a million times, they get all the credit, they’re the ones doing all of the hard work,” Nienhuis said about his officers. “We work really hard to put the best people in the best spots.”
Nienhuis added that the sheriff’s office receives 2,000 applications a year for a variety of positions within the department, with only 100 applicants ultimately hired. The sheriff prides himself on his stringent requirements to fill the job and has said he refuses to hire anyone just to fill a position.
Holcomb referenced two national news items where police had been abused vocally and physically, to which Sheriff Nienhuis added his officers have experienced unpleasant words exchanged with residents.
“In my well-over three decades, I guess it’s getting close to four decades involved in law enforcement, I haven’t had the opportunity to work with any better people,” Nienhuis said. “I get to work with some really great, dedicated individuals who would jump in front of bullets for those same people that are calling them names. That is true servant leadership.”
