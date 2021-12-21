BROOKSVILLE — Topline Automotive, a manufacturer and supplier of engine parts for imported cars, received approval on Dec. 14 to receive incentives for expansion at the railpark.
Hernando County Economic Development Director Valerie Pianta said the company is planning to consolidate operations in Chicago and Muskegon, Mich., at its facility near the Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport, and expects to create 60 jobs in the next three years, including 22 by the end of 2022.
The company also plans to invest $9 million into the business and says it has made a longstanding commitment to the county in the past and will do so in the future.
It has been in the county since 2009 and has a 210,000-square-foot facility at the railpark.
The new jobs will pay 125% of the average county wage, or about $46,000 per year, and the company has applied for job creation incentives of $180,000, payable after the jobs are created (22 in the first year and the rest in the next two years).
Topline also is requesting a permit fee mitigation of $30,000, Pianta said.
“These are very high-tech, manufacturing jobs requiring a lot of training,” she said. “I am sure training will be required and wages will rise.”
It’s important to stay competitive with other counties in Florida, Pianta added, and wages will follow the market rates.
The money is in the incentive fund, Pianta said, and if the company meets the requirements it will get the incentive money.
Commission Chairman Steve Champion said he liked the deal but warned that the company has to meet the conditions.
Commissioner Wayne Dukes said it was good to bring people down from up north and that if the county wants to be competitive in business, it has to see what Pasco and Pinellas counties are doing.
Champion said that he’s on the fence with some of these actions, but he said he was satisfied.
“We don’t need these incentives, but that doesn’t mean we want to risk them going to Indiana,” he said. “I like that we’re taking tax revenue from Michigan or Illinois. Let’s get those jobs here soon.”
Chet Staron, the president of the company, seemed happy about the outcome after the 5-0 vote in favor of the incentives.
The commission was less enthusiastic about a request from Topline to reduce its lease hold from 14 acres to about nine acres and a reduction in rent, but with a right of first refusal on the property for future use since the county would market the property.
“They have asked us for this, really, to help them and move their project along,” Pianta said.
She said Topline would, if it exercised a right of first refusal, agree to build a facility equal to or greater than what another company would want to build.
Staron said the company was going to automate some operations and would not need the additional land, but would need “a lot” more employees.
Champion said a company considering that land might want to move in quickly and then find out it can’t get the property because of Topline’s right of first refusal, and that as a businessman he knew that a company wouldn’t want to waste its time and go somewhere else, possibly to another county.
Commissioner John Allocco said it’s the last piece of property on the rail, and that would be a significant investment.
Champion said he’d let them have a new lease, but without the first right of refusal.
It will come back in January, and the motion to approve having it come back passed 5-0.
“I appreciate the investment you’re making in the community,” County Administrator Jeffrey Rogers said to Staron.
“Thank you for your patience and your tolerance and your endurance,” Staron said.
In other action:
• Commissioners accepted a capital credit refund from the Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative for $146,373.26.
• Commissioners discussed possible appointments to the 2022 Canvassing Board. Commissioner Beth Narverud was appointed and approved on a 5-0 vote, and they will vote on an alternate in January.
• Commissioners approved Christopher Linsbeck as Community Services Director on a 5-0 vote.
• Commissioners approved a budget resolution regarding the sheriff’s request for money to replace high-mileage Sheriff’s Office vehicles.
• Commissioners welcomed Dr. Melissa Brady as new veterinarian for Animal Services.
• Commissioners approved seven rezoning petitions for developments in Hernando County, and approved continuation of another.
• They heard a report from Tourist Development Manager Tammy Heon on the improving tourism situation in the county, and approved eight grant recommendations totaling $17,500 for 2022. Tourism revenues for 2021 are nearly $1.5 million, or about 40% higher, and hotels are seeing higher occupancy rates, average daily rates and revenue per room. Vacation home revenues are up, too. Heon closed by touting a redesigned website, FloridasAdventureCoast.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.